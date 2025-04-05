Barcelona 1-1 Real Betis: Player Ratings as Gavi's Goal Extends Barca Lead in La Liga Title Race
Barcelona's nine game la Liga win streak came to an end with a 1–1 draw vs. Real Betis, but the point helps extend their lead over Real Madrid in the standings.
Like it's become a regular trend in 2025, Barcelona opened the scoring before the 10 minute mark. A stellar play between Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Gavi saw the latter put Barça ahead with a clinical finish into the far post.
Betis responded in the 15th minute, as Natan beat Ronald Araújo in the air to head home the equalizer from a corner kick. The hosts had a number of chances to retake the lead before halftime, but failed to find a way past Adrián.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper continued his superb performance out of the tunnel, denying Jules Koundé with a stunning save 20 minutes into the second half.
Hansi Flick brought on Raphinha in the second half but took off Pedri. It became evident the German manager was looking to rest some of his most important players before the start of their Champions League quarterfinals matchup vs. Borussia Dortmund.
The Catalans pushed forward in the final minutes but had to settle for a draw, which isn't necessarily a bad result considering it puts them four points clear in the La Liga title race after Real Madrid's shocking defeat to Valencia earlier in the day.
Player ratings from the game below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.2/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.1/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.1/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.4/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
6.8/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.6/10
CM: Pedri
7.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
7.3/10
AM: Gavi
8.2/10
LW: Ferran Torres
7/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.3/10
SUB: Eric García (57' for De Jong)
6.5/10
SUB: Raphinha (58' for Torres)
6.7/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (75' for Balde)
6.4/10
SUB: Fermin López (75' for Pedri)
6.6/10