Barcelona 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players
There’s no bigger objective for Barcelona this season than to conquer Europe for the first time since 2014–15.
The Champions League has become Barcelona’s biggest desire. After winning four of their five Champions League trophies between 2006–15, the Catalans are desperate to end their European title drought.
That desire only increased after getting so close a season ago. Barcelona were within seconds of the Champions League final until it all came crashing down, eventually losing in extra time to Inter Milan in one of the greatest, most dramatic semifinals in competition history.
Now, in Hansi Flick’s second season at the helm, Barcelona will look to go all the way. With marquee clashes against reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain and Club World Cup champions Chelsea during the league phase, Los Blaugranas will be battle tested for the eventual knockout rounds.
Here’s Barcelona’s 23-man squad for the UEFA Champions League league phase.
Player
Age
Position
Joan García
24
GK
Marc-André ter Stegen
33
GK
Wojciech Szczęsny
35
GK
Jules Koundé
26
RB
Eric García
24
RB/CB
Ronald Araújo
26
CB
Pau Cubarsí
18
CB
Andreas Christensen
29
CB
Alejandro Balde
21
LB
Gerard Martín
23
LB
Marc Casadó
21
CM
Gavi
21
CM
Marc Bernal
18
CM
Pedri
22
CM
Frenkie de Jong
28
CM
Lamine Yamal
18
RW
Roony Bardghji
19
RW
Dani Olmo
27
AM
Fermín López
22
AM
Raphinha
28
LW
Marcus Rashford
27
LW
Robert Lewandowski
37
ST
Ferran Torres
25
ST
Barcelona will have a formidable side for the league phase. It’s a team full of young, world-class players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí, with elite veterans that are difference-makers like Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.
All three of Bracelona’s summer transfer window signings, Joan García, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji, were registered without trouble and will be available for Champions League matches.
There aren’t many surprises on the list, but there are two names specifically that catch the eye.
Club captain Marc-André ter Stegen won’t be available until late December after undergoing back surgery. However, the league phase runs all the way until January and the German could potentially feature then. Although, some believe he’s a candidate to leave the club the second half of the season to fully pass the torch to García.
The other interesting inclusion is 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal. The La Masia graduate started the first three games of the Flick era but has been sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury. Bernal is nearing a return, and considering many believe him to be the heir to Sergio Busquets and the future of Barcelona’s midfield, he may play a role deeper into the season
Barcelona could also potentially call-up players from their B team (Barça Atlètic) for Champions League matches.
As evidenced by the list above, Flick has one of the most powerful squads in Europe at his disposal to finish in the top eight of the league phase and secure direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16.