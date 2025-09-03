SI

Barcelona 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players

Barcelona are on a mission to end a decade-plus Champions League title drought.

Roberto Casillas

Raphinha (right) had 21 goals involvements in the Champions League a season ago.
Raphinha (right) had 21 goals involvements in the Champions League a season ago. / David Ramos/Getty Images

There’s no bigger objective for Barcelona this season than to conquer Europe for the first time since 2014–15.

The Champions League has become Barcelona’s biggest desire. After winning four of their five Champions League trophies between 2006–15, the Catalans are desperate to end their European title drought.

That desire only increased after getting so close a season ago. Barcelona were within seconds of the Champions League final until it all came crashing down, eventually losing in extra time to Inter Milan in one of the greatest, most dramatic semifinals in competition history.

Now, in Hansi Flick’s second season at the helm, Barcelona will look to go all the way. With marquee clashes against reigning holders Paris Saint-Germain and Club World Cup champions Chelsea during the league phase, Los Blaugranas will be battle tested for the eventual knockout rounds.

Here’s Barcelona’s 23-man squad for the UEFA Champions League league phase.

Barcelona 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal promised to bring the Champions League trophy back to Barcelona. / Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Player

Age

Position

Joan García

24

GK

Marc-André ter Stegen

33

GK

Wojciech Szczęsny

35

GK

Jules Koundé

26

RB

Eric García

24

RB/CB

Ronald Araújo

26

CB

Pau Cubarsí

18

CB

Andreas Christensen

29

CB

Alejandro Balde

21

LB

Gerard Martín

23

LB

Marc Casadó

21

CM

Gavi

21

CM

Marc Bernal

18

CM

Pedri

22

CM

Frenkie de Jong

28

CM

Lamine Yamal

18

RW

Roony Bardghji

19

RW

Dani Olmo

27

AM

Fermín López

22

AM

Raphinha

28

LW

Marcus Rashford

27

LW

Robert Lewandowski

37

ST

Ferran Torres

25

ST

Barcelona will have a formidable side for the league phase. It’s a team full of young, world-class players such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Pau Cubarsí, with elite veterans that are difference-makers like Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

All three of Bracelona’s summer transfer window signings, Joan García, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji, were registered without trouble and will be available for Champions League matches.

There aren’t many surprises on the list, but there are two names specifically that catch the eye.

Club captain Marc-André ter Stegen won’t be available until late December after undergoing back surgery. However, the league phase runs all the way until January and the German could potentially feature then. Although, some believe he’s a candidate to leave the club the second half of the season to fully pass the torch to García.

The other interesting inclusion is 18-year-old midfielder Marc Bernal. The La Masia graduate started the first three games of the Flick era but has been sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury. Bernal is nearing a return, and considering many believe him to be the heir to Sergio Busquets and the future of Barcelona’s midfield, he may play a role deeper into the season

Barcelona could also potentially call-up players from their B team (Barça Atlètic) for Champions League matches.

As evidenced by the list above, Flick has one of the most powerful squads in Europe at his disposal to finish in the top eight of the league phase and secure direct qualification to the Champions League round of 16.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

Home/Soccer