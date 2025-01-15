Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis: Player Ratings From a Dominant Copa Del Rey Performance
Barcelona continued their dominant start to 2025 with a comfortable victory over Real Betis to secure their spot in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
Gavi opened the scoring only three minutes into the contest to send Barcelona on their way to victory. The Blaugrana had several other chances in the coming minutes, until Jules Koundé fired home a screamer to double Barcelona's lead in the 22nd minute.
The script didn't change for the second half with Barcelona's attacking firepower on full display. Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal added their names to the scoresheet as the Catalans scored five for a second game in a row. Vitor Roque scored Betis's consolation goal from the penalty spot, but it was a full on throttling by a Barcelona side that has started the year playing like they did in the early months of the season.
Hansi Flick's side looks confident and on the back of lifting their first trophy of the campaign with the Spanish Super Cup, the team returned to European soil ready to push for more silverware in the remaining months of the campaign.
Player ratings from Barcelona vs. Real Betis below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Iñaki Peña
7.3/10
RB: Jules Koundé
8/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.1/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
7.3/10
LB: Gerard Martín
7.6/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.6/10
CM: Pedri
7.7/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.9/10
AM: Gavi
7.9/10
LW: Raphiha
8/10
ST: Dani Olmo
9/10
SUB: Eric García (64' for Araújo)
6.1/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (64' for Raphinha)
7.3/10
SUB: Fermín López (72' for Gavi)
7.3/10
SUB: Pau Víctor (72' for Pedri)
6.2/10
SUB: Pablo Torre (77' for Yamal)
5.9/10
Real Betis Player Ratings vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Francisco Vieites
4.3/10
RB: Aitor Ruibal
5.7/10
CB: Marc Bartra
5.9/10
CB: Natan
4.7/10
LB: Romain Perraud
4.5/10
CM: Johnny Cardoso
5.2/10
CM: Sergi Altimira
5.9/10
RW: Jesús Rodríguez
6.9/10
AM: Isco
7/10
LW: Juanmi
6/10
ST: Vitor Roque
7.8/10
SUB: Youssouf Sabaly (21' for Ruibal)
6.2/10
SUB: Diego Llorente (46' for Bartra)
6.3/10
SUB: Mateo Flores (46' for Altamira)
5.9/10
SUB: Iker Losada (64' for Isco)
6/10
SUB: Pablo Fornals (64' for Juanmi)
6.1/10