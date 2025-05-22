Barcelona 'Agree First Sale' of Summer Transfer Market
La Masia full back Álex Valle is close to becoming Barcelona’s first outgoing transfer of the summer, with the club looking to find a new home for their previously loaned-out player.
According to MARCA, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Serie A side Como 1907 for Valle’s permanent transfer. The Italian club managed by former Barcelona player Cesc Fàbregas will trigger Valle’s €6million ($6.7 million) release clause to acquire him permanently after he spent the second half of the season with the club on loan.
AS reports that the agreement between clubs has already been reached and that Como will pay the release clause in two instalments, €4million ($4.5million) this summer and the remaining €2million ($2.2million) the following year in 2026.
Valle graduated from La Masia and spent a season on loan with Levante. He returned to Barcelona last summer and was part of Hansi Flick’s first preseason tour with the club. However, the German coach opted to keep Gerard Martín as his backup left back, forcing Valle to leave on loan to Celtic and then Como without making his official debut with Barça’s senior side.
Barcelona are gearing up for an active summer in the transfer market, but decisions must first be taken about players from the current squad.
Contract extensions have been the theme of the final week of the season in Barcelona. Flick has now signed and Raphinha is another name on the docket to receive an extension, with Eric García and Iñigo Martínez reportedly coming next, before Lamine Yamal puts pen to paper on a new deal once he turns 18.
"I don't think this team, because of their dynamic and happiness, will have many players willing to leave," Sporting Director Deco said recently. However, Valle’s situation is different, having spent Flick’s first-season in charge away from the club.
So, it seems Valle will be the first domino to fall in what will likely be a busy summer for La Liga's new champions.