Barcelona at Risk of Losing Dani Olmo After New La Liga Accusations
Dani Olmo's future at Barcelona is once again being called into question after La Liga determined the club did not have the salary space to register the Spaniard.
Back in January, Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) granted Olmo and Pau Víctor temporary registrations to play for Barcelona after the club's long legal dispute with La Liga. Barcelona used the sale of new VIP seats at the Camp Nou to prove they had the finances required to register the two players for the second half of the season.
The €100 million deal, reportedly finalized on Jan. 3, was enough for the CSD to rule in the club's favor. Barcelona's salary cap was raised and therefore they had the green light to register Olmo and Víctor.
Now, three months later, La Liga announced the €100 million were never recorded in Barcelona's accounts for the 2024–25 season. The auditor Barcelona used for the original deal has been reported to Spain's Institute of Accounting and Auditing of Accounts (ICAC) and the league is reevaluating the legitimacy of Olmo and Víctor's registrations.
A new auditor found "Barcelona did not have on Dec. 31, 2024, nor on Jan. 3, 2025, nor since that date the capacity to register Olmo and Víctor."
La Liga is now fully investigating Barcelona's finances and will rule on the futures of Olmo and Víctor before Monday, Apr. 7. In the meantime, the league has lowered Barcelona's salary cap.
Olmo's debut season at Barcelona has been rocked by the club's monetary struggles. The Spaniard joined Barcelona this summer from RB Leipzig for an initial €55 million fee, but he missed the first two matches of the season because the club could not afford to register him. A long-term injury to Andreas Christensen freed up the cap-space for Barcelona to temporarily register Olmo in August.
The league-leaders then had to prove by Dec. 31 that they were compliant with La Liga's financial regulations to register Olmo (and Víctor) for the second half of the season. Barcelona missed the deadline, but appealed to the CSD, using the sale of the VIP seats as proof of their financial backing.
The CSD granted Olmo and Víctor permission to play, a decision that was met with plenty of backlash from La Liga. Still, the midfielder went on to make 13 appearances for the Catalans in 2025, recording two goals and four assists. Olmo recently suffered a right adductor injury, though, and is set to be sidelined until mid-April.
Olmo's time off the pitch could be extended for the rest of the season should the verdict from La Liga and the CSD not go in Barcelona's favor.