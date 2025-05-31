Barcelona ‘Close to Agreeing’ Surprise Goalkeeper Transfer
Barcelona are close to an agreement to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, reports have revealed.
García, 24, has emerged as a target for the vast majority of Europe’s elite after a series of excellent seasons with Catalan outfit Espanyol, who are resigned to losing their star goalkeeper this summer after a season which saw them narrowly avoid relegation.
Clubs across Europe have made approaches to García. Arsenal saw a bid rejected last summer but remain keen on a deal this year, while the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle United have both been touted as serious suitors for a player whose release clause of €25 million ($28.4 million) makes him an incredibly appealing target.
Instead, Fabrizio Romano has revealed García is close to a long-term agreement with Barcelona, who see the stopper as a potential star for the next decade and do not want to miss out on such an affordable signing.
The La Liga champions are rushing to reach an agreement in the hope of tying García down before any formal proposals from the Premier League arrive.
Intriguingly, Mundo Deportivo claim García is adamant he will not join Barcelona to be the reserve goalkeeper. The Blaugrana are already well-stocked in between the posts with Marc-André ter Stegen and Wojciech Szczęsny, the latter of whom has just signed a new contract.
There had been suggestions that Barcelona would look to loan García out for the 2025–26 season but MARCA state that option has already been ruled out by the confident 24-year-old.
Another report adds that Ter Stegen is equally as adamant that he will be Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper next year. He is not remotely interested in leaving, while his high salary makes a potential departure highly unlikely anyway.
Club officials are set to be forced into a tough decision in the goalkeeper department if García does agree to join. No deal has been struck just yet and the significant threat of the Premier League continues to lurk.