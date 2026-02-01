Barcelona Confirm Long-Awaited Arrival of New Striker

Barcelona have confirmed the arrival of Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim on an initial loan deal.

The club’s pursuit of the 18-year-old has taken up a large part of the winter transfer window and looked destined to collapse early on amid a dispute over his contract with parent club Al Ahly, but a breakthrough was reached earlier this week on a deal which includes an option to make the move permanent for €5 million ($6 million).

Confirming the teenager’s arrival, Barcelona added Abdelkarim will join up with the club’s youth sides at first.

“My ambition is to play for the first team and give my all for this club,” Abdelkarim revealed to Achraf Ben Ayad. “I promise the fans that I will give everything for this club.”

Why Barcelona Have Signed Hamza Abdelkarim

There are two areas to look at when it comes to Abdelkarim’s transfer to Barcelona.

Firstly, Barça Atlètic are a competitive team in their own right. Led by Juliano Belletti, they sit fifth in the fourth tier of Spanish football, and the addition of a new striker will boost the team’s chances of promotion.

However, and perhaps most importantly, Barcelona are prepared to play the long game with Abdelkarim.

The 18-year-old is an exciting young prospect who has already caught the eye in his homeland. There are high hopes that Abdelkarim will enjoy a senior career at a high level, and Barcelona have moved quickly to secure the rights to his signature.

By giving Abdelkarim time to develop with Barça Atlètic, the teenager will have the chance to improve away from the intense Camp Nou spotlights and perhaps stake his claim for a spot in the senior side further down the line.

Barcelona may find themselves needed more senior options sooner than they expected.

Barcelona’s Options to Replace Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski could leave Barcelona. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Striker duties have been shared between Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres this season, with the former the only out-and-out striker in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Now 37 years old, Lewandowski is approaching the end of his career and his wife recently suggested he could depart Barcelona as soon as this summer, at which point Barcelona will need to replace him.

Ferran has proven to be a reliable option for Flick and reports suggest there are hopes Abdelkarim could be a contender for a striker role further down the line once he has had time to settle into life in Barcelona.

With any senior role for Abdelkarim likely to be far down the line, Barcelona will almost certain look to the transfer market to replace Lewandowski. Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez is a superstar target, while Levante loanee Karl Etta Eyong is a younger, more affordable option.

