‘Let’s Just Say’—Barcelona Rocked by Fresh Robert Lewandowski Future Admission

The wife of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted this season “will probably be his last.”

The 37-year-old is in the final six months of his contract and a decision on his next move is expected to be made later this season as he instead focuses on trying to add to his return of 12 goals in 25 games.

Barcelona have not closed the door to an extension for the Polish veteran, but his wife, Anna, admitted in an interview with Plejada that fans may not have long left to enjoy Lewandowski in action.

“We’ll see how the season goes at Barcelona this year, because let’s just say it will probably be my husband’s last, so let’s make the most of it,” she said. “Let’s enjoy every moment, every match, every meeting with the fans, because one day we won’t have it anymore.”

Where Could Robert Lewandowski Go?

Lewandowski is likely to have plenty of options. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

First and foremost, it is not immediately clear whether Lewandowski’s wife was hinting at a departure from Barcelona or retirement from the sport altogether.

Still clearly more than capable of playing at a high level, Lewandowski has repeatedly spoken about his pride towards maintaining his fitness at an age at which many players are declining or have already hung up their boots.

To see him retire at the end of this season would come as a significant surprise, although the same cannot necessarily be said for an exit from Barcelona.

Major League Soccer has been touted as a potential landing spot for Lewandowski. Reports in December even revealed positive talks had been held with the Chicago Fire over a possible switch in the summer.

The option of remaining in Europe will undoubtedly remain for Lewandowski, as will interest from Saudi Arabia. The all-time great will be given the freedom to decide his next move, which could well be dictated by his plans for a future after retirement does eventually arrive.

How Barcelona Could Replace Robert Lewandowski

Hansi Flick may need a new striker. | Javier Borrego/AFP7/Getty Images

Manager Hansi Flick has shown increasing faith in the versatile Ferran Torres this season amid an obvious awareness that Lewandowski, while still physically strong, is in the twilight of his career. He will need replacing sooner, rather than later.

Ferran may be allowed to continue his impressive run, but reports suggest Barcelona will look to make a new signing to help replace Lewandowski.

Karl Etta Eyong, the 22-year-old currently impressing with Levante, is thought to be high on the agenda, but much will depend on the strategy Barcelona opt to employ amid suggestions they could splash the cash on a superstar name.

If that proves to be the preferred option, it is Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez who has dominated headlines, although any deal is likely to cost upwards of €100 million ($118.9 million). Clearly, such a deal would not be a simple one.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been touted as the dream target, although such a deal would be even tougher than a move for Alvarez.

