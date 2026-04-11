‘Complex’—Barcelona Director Reveals Truth Behind Lionel Messi Return Rumors

Barcelona sporting director Deco has insisted Lionel Messi has never asked to return to Barcelona since his tearful departure in 2021.

Claims of a failed comeback in 2023 littered the recent Barcelona presidential elections after former manager Xavi, supporting candidate Victor Font, accused eventual winner Joan Laporta of personally sabotaging plans to bring Messi back to Camp Nou three years ago.

Those on Laporta’s side of the election did their best to deny the rumors, with sporting director Deco now arguing the story surrounding Messi’s near-return in 2023 was mostly fabricated.

“This is a complex issue,” he told Globo Esporte. “It’s been discussed a lot during the elections. His name was used constantly.

“Messi is the greatest player in Barcelona’s history, for me the greatest player in the history of football, or one of the greatest. We’d like football to be eternal in every aspect, there are many things we’d like, but they end. There’s a beginning, a middle and an end. Speculating about it, I think, is somewhat pointless.

“Obviously, when we can pay tribute to Messi, that’s not something I’d decide. As a player, he’s in a good moment. He went to Inter [Miami], made that decision, things happened, and he must be happy there.

“This scenario of a return, in fact, at least since I’ve been there, has never been discussed. Messi or someone from Messi’s side calling and saying, ‘Look, I want to come back, I want to play,’ hasn’t happened.

“This has been mostly rumor, a lot of things that are unreal. He hasn’t declared this desire; he made a post on Instagram that he wanted to return someday , but he didn’t specify. Talking about this kind of thing with a player as big as Leo is kind of pointless if it’s not real or concrete.”

Will Messi Ever Return to Barcelona?

Messi is still tied to Inter Miami. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Messi has made it clear that he will, at some point and in some capacity, return to Barcelona. Unfortunately for fans, the details beyond that are somewhat cloudy.

With Laporta confirmed to be retaining his place in office, the first obstacle is to rebuild the relationship between the two, which was soured during Messi’s departure five years ago. There have been suggestions the Argentine will never return under Laporta, although those claims have never been confirmed.

Assuming there are no underlying issues between the two, Messi’s return would only be feasible once his time with Inter Miami comes to an end. His current contract expires at the end of 2028.

A return to Barcelona as a player is feasible but becomes increasingly unlikely with each passing day. He will be 41 at the end of his current deal in Miami and seems far more likely to bring his illustrious playing career to a close.

That does not end Barcelona’s hopes of a reunion, however. While Messi has ruled out becoming a manager, he has repeatedly admitted an interest in a behind-the-scenes role in retirement, hinting at a director position or a job that would allow him to work with young players.

If Messi is willing to return, the reality is Barcelona will almost certainly hand him whatever position he wants, perhaps even creating a new job entirely so as to avoid destabilizing the current setup. Unfortunately for fans, it probably will not be a role with much publicity.

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