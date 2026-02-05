Barcelona Expecting Huge Camp Nou Change That Could Impact Presidential Elections

Barcelona are reportedly aiming to obtain the necessary permissions to expand Camp Nou’s capacity by the end of February.

The Catalans spent two and a half years playing at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys while Camp Nou underwent renovations to increase the capacity of Europe’s largest stadium. Several delays extended the project, but Barcelona returned back home in front of a reduced crowd of 45,157 in November, marking the big day with a 4–0 win over Athletic Club.

The stadium is expected to eventually hold over 105,000 fans, but the process of fully opening up the new and improved Camp Nou is a gradual one. The defending Spanish champions could be in for a big upgrade, though, in the coming weeks.

According to SPORT, Barcelona expect to obtain the 1C license needed to allow 62,000 fans into the stadium by the time they host Levante on Feb. 22. The club was in a rush to get the necessary approval before a potential Champions League playoff tie, but its timeline was happily adjusted since Hansi Flick’s side automatically qualified for the last 16.

How Camp Nou’s Increased Capacity Could Affect Presidential Elections

Joan Laporta is seeking re-election. | Javier Borrego/AFP7/Getty Images

With current club president Joan Laporta’s five-year mandate ending later this year, elections to vote for a new president—or to re-elect Laporta—will unfold on Mar. 15. Before the all-important day, each candidate aiming to run must collect 2,321 signatures from club members.

Along with Laporta, Víctor Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubí have all confirmed their intentions of running for president. Many of the new faces have been openly critical of Laporta’s reign, marred mainly by financial woes.

By the time Barcelona take on Levante at Camp Nou, the process of collecting signatures will have already started. Should the stadium indeed increase its capacity to 62,000, then the candidates will have the opportunity to present their ideas in front of many more club members than originally anticipated.

Barcelona’s Spotless Record Since Returning to Camp Nou

Lamine Yamal (left) and Raphinha are hoping to lead Barcelona to back-to-back domestic trebles. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

While potential politics unfold throughout the stands at Camp Nou, Flick’s men will hope to continue their impeccable form on the pitch. The Catalans have won 16 of their last 17 matches across all competitions, and currently sit at the summit of the La Liga standings.

Even more impressive than Barcelona’s run of form have been their performances at home. Since returning to Camp Nou on Nov. 22, the defending Spanish champions have won all seven of their games at the iconic stadium.

Barcelona’s Home Winning Streak

Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - Nov. 22, 2025

Barcelona 3–1 Alavés - Nov. 29, 2025

Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid - Dec. 2, 2025

Barcelona 2–1 Frankfurt - Dec. 9, 2025

Barcelona 2–0 Osasuna - Dec. 13, 2025

Barcelona 3–0 Real Ovideo - Jan. 25, 2026

Barcelona 4–1 Copenhagen - Jan. 28, 2026

The team’s high goalscoring tallies come as no surprise given the talent leading its line, but its defensive efforts at home are head-turning, especially since the club has struggled at the back all season long. The Spanish giants have only conceded four goals in their seven matches back home.

Flick’s side is truly turning Camp Nou back into a fortress, one that bitter rivals Real Madrid will have to play in with what could be a title-deciding three points on the line come May’s Clásico.

