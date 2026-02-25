Barcelona Identify ‘New Julián Alvarez’ As Alternative to Atlético Madrid Striker

Barcelona’s hope of securing a versatile and reliable goalscorer this coming summer without spending an eye-watering transfer fee is pointing the club in the direction of Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international has endured a difficult second season with Manchester City, serving as backup to Erling Haaland but also unable to permanently establish himself in any other role.

With the campaign additionally disrupted by a knee injury in September and Marmoush’s participation at the Africa Cup of Nations, he’s managed only 10 starts in all competitions. It’s also just a single goal in the Premier League and none at all in the Champions League so far.

SPORT suggests that Barcelona were keeping tabs on Marmoush during his breakout spell at Eintracht Frankfurt. He was even thought to be an option to replace Robert Lewandowski had the veteran Pole departed last summer—as it happens, Manchester City completed a deal a few months prior to that transfer window and Lewandowski stayed put.

But, with Lewandowski’s future now even more uncertain, the Catalans could be tempted to launch an approach given that the 27-year-old ticks the boxes club officials are looking for in a forward: someone who can adapt to a system and is more mobile than a typical No. 9.

Barcelona Refuse to Pay ‘Exorbitant’ Fee

Omar Marmoush is expected to be the cheaper option. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Barcelona’s ticket to Marmoush could be the same one that saw Julián Alvarez leave Manchester City for Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024. The Argentine was playing and starting regularly in his final season in England, but he was never going to displace Haaland as the main man and upon leaving the Etihad Stadium cited a desire to experience a “new challenge” elsewhere.

Alvarez ironically remains Barcelona’s primary target ahead of next season. But his price tag could be as much as €150 million ($177.1 million) and that would be impossible, despite confidence that “handling a significant financial operation” is doable after years of limitations.

Marmoush might be available for half that number or less and Barcelona are described as “prepared” in the event that he asked Manchester City to let him leave.

