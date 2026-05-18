Barcelona Make La Liga History With Dominant Victory Over Real Betis

Barcelona became the first team in the history of La Liga’s 20-team seasons to win all of their home games across a single campaign with their 3–1 triumph over Real Betis on Sunday.

A double from Raphinha and a late strike from loanee João Cancelo steered the champions to their 19th home victory on Sunday in Camp Nou’s season finale, capping off a perfect home run ahead of their final fixture of the season away to Valencia next weekend.

While a further 10 teams have previously gone through a La Liga season with a perfect home record, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have become the first to do so in the 38-game era.

Bizarrely, Barcelona accomplished this feat while playing at three different home venues. While their famous Camp Nou home brought the final 14 of those 19 wins, Flick’s side split the first five across two different stadiums.

While the renovation works at Camp Nou were being finalized, Barcelona began the campaign with two wins at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, a 6,000-seater venue at their training ground, before picking up three wins from three back at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, their temporary home until Camp Nou was ready.

Barcelona’s Perfect Home Record in Numbers

Statistic Value Games Played 19 Wins 19 Goals Scored 57 Goals Conceded 10

Flick: Barcelona the Best Club in the World

A huge accomplishment for Hansi Flick’s side. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

“It has to do with the team and the connection with the fans,” Flick summed up after Barcelona’s final home win of the season.

“It’s an incredible feeling, it gives us 10% more. The fans know when we need them.”

This is actually the fifth time in history Barcelona have ended the season with a perfect home record. For Flick, that comes as no surprise.

The boss continued: “From my point of view, there’s trust in the work you do [at Barcelona]. Nobody tells you what to do; they trust you. The connection between the players is fantastic.

“Barça is the best club in the world, and the people of Barcelona are incredible. Every day, when I walk down the street, people are so friendly. It comes from the heart; you can feel it. It’s amazing. That’s why people love Barcelona. And the club, where everyone works from the heart.”

Every Perfect Home Record in La Liga History

Team Season Games Played Barcelona 2025–26 19 Real Madrid 1985–86 17 Real Madrid 1962–63 15 Real Madrid 1959–60 15 Barcelona 1959–60 15 Barcelona 1958–59 15 Sevilla 1956–57 15 Barcelona 1952–53 15 Barcelona 1948–49 13 Athletic Club 1935–36 11 Athletic Club 1933–34 9

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