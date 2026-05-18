Barcelona Make La Liga History With Dominant Victory Over Real Betis
Barcelona became the first team in the history of La Liga’s 20-team seasons to win all of their home games across a single campaign with their 3–1 triumph over Real Betis on Sunday.
A double from Raphinha and a late strike from loanee João Cancelo steered the champions to their 19th home victory on Sunday in Camp Nou’s season finale, capping off a perfect home run ahead of their final fixture of the season away to Valencia next weekend.
While a further 10 teams have previously gone through a La Liga season with a perfect home record, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona have become the first to do so in the 38-game era.
Bizarrely, Barcelona accomplished this feat while playing at three different home venues. While their famous Camp Nou home brought the final 14 of those 19 wins, Flick’s side split the first five across two different stadiums.
While the renovation works at Camp Nou were being finalized, Barcelona began the campaign with two wins at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, a 6,000-seater venue at their training ground, before picking up three wins from three back at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, their temporary home until Camp Nou was ready.
Barcelona’s Perfect Home Record in Numbers
Statistic
Value
Games Played
19
Wins
19
Goals Scored
57
Goals Conceded
10
Flick: Barcelona the Best Club in the World
“It has to do with the team and the connection with the fans,” Flick summed up after Barcelona’s final home win of the season.
“It’s an incredible feeling, it gives us 10% more. The fans know when we need them.”
This is actually the fifth time in history Barcelona have ended the season with a perfect home record. For Flick, that comes as no surprise.
The boss continued: “From my point of view, there’s trust in the work you do [at Barcelona]. Nobody tells you what to do; they trust you. The connection between the players is fantastic.
“Barça is the best club in the world, and the people of Barcelona are incredible. Every day, when I walk down the street, people are so friendly. It comes from the heart; you can feel it. It’s amazing. That’s why people love Barcelona. And the club, where everyone works from the heart.”
Every Perfect Home Record in La Liga History
Team
Season
Games Played
Barcelona
2025–26
19
Real Madrid
1985–86
17
Real Madrid
1962–63
15
Real Madrid
1959–60
15
Barcelona
1959–60
15
Barcelona
1958–59
15
Sevilla
1956–57
15
Barcelona
1952–53
15
Barcelona
1948–49
13
Athletic Club
1935–36
11
Athletic Club
1933–34
9
READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.