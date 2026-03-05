Barcelona ‘Monitoring’ Shock Replacement for Robert Lewandowski

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is a surprise reported target for Barcelona this summer should Robert Lewandowski depart when his contract expires.

Lewandowski is expected to exit Camp Nou as a free agent come the conclusion of the current campaign and Barça are already drawing up a shortlist of ideal replacements for the 37-year-old Poland international.

As per The Athletic, Osimhen is one of those being monitored by sporting director Deco and Barça’s recruitment staff, while Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush is another under consideration. Neither are considered the club’s primary target, but they remain in the conversation.

Lewandowski’s departure would leave Ferran Torres as Barcelona’s only No.9, although Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who is increasingly expected to join permanently over the summer, is an alternate option.

Osimhen Ticks Plenty of Boxes

Victor Osimhen has been tearing it up in Türkiye. | IMAGO/Seskim Photo TR

Once one of the world’s most coveted center forwards, Osimhen’s reputation has certainly been knocked by his explosive Napoli exit and subsequent transfer to Galatasaray. Links with Europe’s behemoths have been few and far between over the past year despite past rumors connecting him with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and even Barça.

Questions over Osimhen’s attitude have often surrounded failed transfers but the Nigeria international remains as prolific as ever. Even without the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who really brought Osimhen to life at Napoli, the striker produced 37 goals in 41 appearances for Gala last term and has already achieved another 17 this season.

The 27-year-old should be entering his peak goalscoring years and offers a mobility upgrade on Lewandowski. Renowned for searing speed and incredible athleticism, Osimhen has ran defenses ragged across Europe since his breakthrough at Lille.

Osimhen boasts the frame and power that Barça would be lacking without Lewandowski, but La Blaugrana’s financial difficulties throw any transfer into jeopardy.

Gala vice president Abdullah Kavukçu recently insisted that Osimhen’s value had “doubled” since he arrived in Türkiye, which suggests his current team will demand around $175 million to let him leave.

Julián Alvarez, Harry Kane Lead Wishlist

Julián Alvarez is a wanted man. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

There are few surprises over Barcelona’s primary targets. Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane are their top priorities in the pursuit of Lewandowski’s successor in Catalonia.

Alvarez has been regularly linked with Barça and while he’s not enjoying a particularly glistening second season with the Atléti, he remains in the “top tier” of candidates. The Athletic reveal that Barcelona are expected to move for the Argentine and he’s viewed as Deco’s “standout” target.

Kane is another who has been touted with a Camp Nou switch, but he’s regarded as an “unlikely” opiton. With his $75.6 million release clause for this year expiring in January, Barça would have to pay significantly bigger money for Bayern’s 32-year-old sharpshooter.

