Barcelona ‘Working’ on First Summer Signing, Deco Addresses Julian Alvarez Links

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed now isn‘t the time to open talks with other clubs and outside players, yet reports suggest the Catalans are in the process of working towards making Marcus Rashford’s move to the Catalonia permanent.

A meeting was held between Barcelona and Rashford’s agent Arturo Canales to negotiate personal terms for the player to make the city his longer-term home, per SPORT.

Barça’s precarious financial situation makes it unfeasible for them to afford Rashford’s astronomical Manchester United salary, yet there seems to be a common desire between club and player to strike a deal that works for all parties.

A buy option worth $35.2 million (€30 million) was included in Rashford’s loan deal and Manchester United are reportedly unwilling to accept anything less. As a result, SPORT’s report adds that Barcelona and Rashford are working towards a three year contract that would help amortize the fee required to complete the Englishman’s permanent transfer.

Given the dramatic surge in transfer fees during recent windows, Rashford could potentially be a bargain signing for Barcelona. However, the club has been linked with even more ambitious moves this summer, none bigger than acquiring Atlético Madrid center forward, Julián Alvarez.

Deco Denies Any Ongoing Barcelona, Julián Alvarez Talks

Julián Álvarez recently ended an 11-game slump against Barcelona. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Rumors linking Alvarez to Barcelona have circulated for the better part of the past year. The gargantuan financial effort it would cost the Catalans to sign Alvarez has been pointed as the main reason why the potential transfer seems unrealistic.

Still, the links between Alvarez and a move to Catalonia refuse to go away, and Deco spoke on the situation in recent days, seemingly trying to cool down the speculation.

“First of all, we haven’t spoken to any club, to any player,” Deco confessed. “We haven’t talked about any topic because I don’t think now is the time. Regardless of us liking a player, now is not the moment to be talking about players [on other teams], we have our team, our squad, we are happy.

“When the time comes [to explore transfers] we’ll talk, but I think that, in February, no one is signing players or talking about next season’s transfers.

“There are many players that we like, we’ll see. We have two strikers currently, Ferran [Torres] has converted into a nine over the last two years since [Hansi] Flick arrived and he has goals and numbers. Robert [Lewandowski] continues to be important for us, he’s nearing the end of his deal but it’s still not the time to make decisions.”

The summer is the time where said decisions will have to be made, but Barcelona and Deco could be immersed in a very different reality by then.

Deco Fully Backing Joan Laporta’s Barcelona Presidential Campaign

Joan Laporta (left) named Deco Barcelona’ß sporting director in 2023. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto/Getty Images

Deco’s comments were made following a visit to the campaign headquarters of former Barcelona president—now presidential candidate—Joan Laporta. When asked, the Portuguese didn’t shy away from once again backing Laporta’s targeted re-election.

“I’m on Joan’s project because it’s something I believe in,” Deco said. “I’ve left many things in order to be here, starting with a period of reconstruction and now we are in a phase of consolidating things. But in the end, the most important thing is the club.”

The result of Barcelona’s presidential elections in March will play a massive role on what transpires during the summer window and beyond.

If Laporta’s re-election campaign proves unsuccessful, then there’s a real possibility that Deco could also be living his final months as Barcelona’s sporting director.

