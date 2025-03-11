Barcelona Player Ratings vs: Benfica: Lamine Yamal Makes History
Bracelona punched their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals by defeating Benfica 3–1 in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, 4–1 on aggregate.
Just passed 10 minutes, Lamine Yamal's brilliance was once again on full display as he dribbled Benfica's defense open to set-up Raphinha for the opener. Barça's lead was short-lived, though, with Nicolás Otamendi heading a corner past Wojciech Szczęsny to bring the visitors level in the 13th minute.
Yamal was just getting started, though, and in the 27th minute he got away from his marker cutting in to his left foot and proceeded to beautifully curl a shot into the far corner to score one of the prettiest goals of the season to restore Barça's lead and carve his name into Champions League history. Before the end of the first half, Alejandro Balde turned provider for Raphinha to score his brace and Champions League leading 11th goal of the season.
Barcelona's third proved to be checkmate, as the visitors looked defeated knowing they had a mountain to climb to get back in the tie. The Blaugrana were able to control the game and substitute key players to offer them rest with a crucial La Liga game vs. Atlético Madrid looming next Sunday.
Hansi Flick's side are the first team to book their place in the quarterfinals, where they'll hope to get past either Borussia Dortmund and Lille to reach the semifinals for the first time this decade.
Player Ratings from Barcelona's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny
6.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.9/10
CB: Ronald Araújo
7.2/10
CB: Iñigo Martínez
7.1/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
8.2/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7/10
CM: Pedri
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
8.8/10
AM: Dani Olmo
7.6/10
LW: Raphinha
9.2/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.8/10
SUB: Gavi (70' for Olmo)
6/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (70' for Lewandowski)
6.3/10
SUB: Fermín López (81' for Yamal)
N/A
SUB: Marc Casadó (81' for De Jong)
N/A
SUB: Eric García (87' for Martínez)
N/A