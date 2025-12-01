Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Pedri and De Jong Reunite
It certainly doesn’t feel like Barcelona are top of La Liga right now, with Hansi Flick well aware of the cracks that remain within his framework.
Still, a four-game winning run is worthy of celebrating, and the mood will certainly feel brighter should they defeat an in-form Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night.
The visitors have won seven straight in all competitions and are now just three points adrift of the league leaders. A second La Liga victory in succession for Atléti away at Barça will raise questions over the development of a three-horse title race in Spain, especially given the vulnerabilities the dominant two have manifested this term.
Crucially for Flick, he has the bulk of his cornerstones from last season’s title triumph available in the week. Here’s how Barcelona could line up for Atléti’s visit.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—The summer addition recently returned from injury and will surely have to accept that he’s not going to have a quiet outing between the posts all season.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman is one of Flick’s most trusted lieutenants. He comes back into the team after starting on the bench at the weekend.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has already had an array of partners this season, but Flick liked what he saw from Gerard Martín at the weekend. The pair could team up for the foreseeable future.
CB: Gerard Martín—Martín impressed at the heart of Barça’s defense in preseason and Flick has turned to the La Masia graduate to partner Cubarsí. The right-foot/left-foot dynamic aids Barcelona in possession.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The flying left back is a shoo-in to start on Tuesday. It should be a fascinating battle down that flank.
CM: Pedri—He’s back from injury at the right time for Barça because they desperately need him here. Everything just looks so much harder when Pedri’s not there.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—Flick has provided a positive injury update on De Jong and it looks like he’ll be fit to start alongside Pedri on Tuesday.
RW: Lamine Yamal—The teenager hasn’t had it all his own way this season, but he looked sharp at the weekend and got himself on the scoresheet after the hosts conceded a first-minute opener.
AM: Dani Olmo—Fermín López’s injury has presented Olmo with the chance to reclaim his starting spot. The Spaniard delivered at the weekend by scoring a brace in Barça’s 3–1 win.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha makes such a huge difference to this Barcelona team, with his impressive sense of timing and complete understanding of his role elevating the Blaugrana attack.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—Lewandowski should benefit from Raphinha’s return, even if he hasn’t scored in back-to-back games.