Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica: Champions League
Champions League action kicks off in 2025 and Barcelona look to secure their place in the round of 16 when they visit Benfica.
Barcelona dropped points in La Liga for the seventh time in their last eight games, falling seven points back of Real Madrid. Although their league title aspirations took another blow, the Blaugrana have been excellent in the Champions League this season.
Hansi Flick's side lost their opening match vs. Monaco, but have won every game since, scoring a staggering 21 goals in six games. Barcelona currently sit second in the league phase and a positive result would see them clinch a spot in the round of 16, avoiding the need to play a two game playoff.
Iñigo Martínez remains out and Dani Olmo picked up a knock in the draw to Getafe that will sideline him indefinitely. Barcelona will want to bounce back from their frustrating league outing on Saturday, hoping a win against Benfica can catapult them into finally turning their fortunes around in La Liga.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup when they visit Benfica in the Champions League.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—After a shaky start to the year, Peña is back as Barcelona's starter between the sticks.
RB: Jules Koundé—The Frenchman has been excellent off late, with goal involvements in three straight games.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will captain Barcelona as he starts to get more and more minutes given Martinez's absence.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The young defender has been heavily utilized but Flick has been reluctant to give him rest, even with Eric García fully fit.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The Spain international will look to go forward as much as possible on the left flank, allowing Raphinha to drift centrally.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutchman will start in place of Marc Casadó since he's looked better in recent games.
CM: Pedri—Pedri continues to put in man of the match performances in La Liga despite Barcelona's negative results in recent games.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal will look for his second career Champions League goal.
AM: Gavi—The young Spanish midfielder continues to find his form and has seen an increase in his minutes since the new year.
LW: Raphinha—Raphinha leads the way with nine goal involvements this Champions League season.
ST: Robert Lewndowski—The Polish striker lead the line looking for his eight Champions League goal of the season.