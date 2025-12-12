Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna: Flick’s Yamal Experiment to Continue
Struggles defined Barcelona’s start of the season but after seemingly turning the corner, Hansi Flick’s side host Osasuna on Saturday night aiming for a seventh consecutive La Liga win.
The reigning champions have weathered the storm ever since a painful El Clásico defeat in late October. Barcelona have chalked up a perfect record since, allowing them take advantage of Real Madrid’s recent woes to enter the weekend four points clear in the title race.
Injuries have compromised Barcelona throughout 2025–26 and although the situation has improved lately, there’s still some issues that need tending too. Dani Olmo won’t play again until 2026 and with Fermín López just recently returning, there’s questions surrounding the attacking midfielder role.
Still, a home game against a tame Osasuna side should allow Barcelona to continue the positive momentum. Here’s how Flick could set-up his side on Saturday night aiming to maintain their perfect record at home since the reopening of the Camp Nou.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Barcelona’s No.1 goalkeeper will be eager to secure his fifth La Liga clean sheet of the term.
RB: Jules Koundé—The hero of Barcelona’s midweek Champions League victory will look to build on that performance to return to his stellar 2024–25 form.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager has had his fair share of struggles this season but Flick remains confident in his ability to lead Barça’s defense. His quality on the ball makes him an undisputed starter.
CB: Gerard Martín—From a backup left back to a starting center back, what a rise Martín has experienced over the last month. He’s been excellent since the position switch, looking right at home in the heart of defense.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde has quietly put together some very solid performances in recent games, especially since Raphinha’s return from injury. The Spaniard is everywhere on Barça’s left flank.
CM: Eric García—Few players have won over Flick’s trust more than the versatile García. Don’t look now, but Frenkie de Jong might be starting to sweat a little bit over his job security.
CM: Pedri—The leader of Flick’s orchestra will take his usual position in midfield. Words are beginning to fall short to describe Pedri’s level over the past year.
AM: Lamine Yamal—Yamal occupied a more central role for the first time in his career against Betis. Being more involved in build-up allowed him showcase his underrated quality as a distributor, quarterbacking Barcelona’ attack. If Flick continues to utilize him centrally and Yamal thrives, then the Lionel Messi comparisons may intensify even more.
RW: Roony Bardghji—Bardghji enjoyed a breakout performance against Real Betis last weekend, bagging an assist and scoring his first goal in Blaugrana colors.
ST: Ferran Torres—Only Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé have scored more goals than Torres in Europe’s top five leagues this season.
LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian had a modest showing midweek but he’s still finding his feet fitness wise following a lengthy absence.