Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Racing: Attackers With Points to Prove Lead the Way

Barcelona’s defense of the Copa del Rey continues on Thursday night when they travel to second division Racing in the round of 16.

Life is good for Hansi Flick’s side at the moment after lifting their first piece of silverware of the 2025–26 campaign— a 2-1 win over rivals Real Madrid securing the Spanish Super Cup—but attention quickly turns to defending a trophy Barcelona thrillingly won last season.

Flick will likely rotate the side that started Sunday’s final, but Barça’s lineup will remain powerful and more than capable of delivering a good result—those coming into the side undoubtedly looking to impress their German manager.

Racing are currently top of the second division in Spain, ahead of Las Palmas and Almería, and have an excellent chance of securing promotion back to the top flight after a 14-year absence.

Here’s how Barcelona could line up for the game.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Racing (4-2-3-1)

Ronald Araújo could make his first start since rejoining Barcelona after a leave of absence. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The charismatic Pole has become a dressing room favorite but it’s his quality between the sticks that will be needed if Barcelona want to make the quarterfinal. He’ll give Joan García a breather.

RB: Marc Casadó—The natural midfielder will start at right back like he did in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey season debut vs. Gaudalajara. After a very impressive 2024–25, Casadó has struggled for minutes this term.

CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will make his first start since his infamous nightmare showing that contributed to Barça’s heavy defeat against Chelsea. Back to peak mental and physical shape, the Uruguayan will wear the armband.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín has started Barça’s most recent seven league games but didn’t get the nod in the pair of Super Cup matches. He’ll return to the lineup eager to build on what’s been a very strong season.

LB: Jofre Torrents—There’s high hopes for Torrents as a product of the club’s famed La Masia academy—he’ll make his second start in as many Copa del Rey games.

CM: Marc Bernal—We’re still waiting for Bernal’s breakout this term having fully recovered from injury. He’s struggled to get consistent minutes but recent cameos have shown why the teenager is rated so highly.

CM: Pedri—Frenkie de Jong is suspended after earning a red card in Sunday’s final, meaning Pedri–who’s previously stated he likes playing every three days—is likely to make another start quarterbacking Flick’s side.

AM: Dani Olmo—Fermín López appears to have a slight edge over Olmo in the attacking midfielder depth chart at the moment. On his day, Olmo is a magical talent, but consistency has become his enemy this term.

RW: Roony Bardghji—The Swedish teenager has been stirring whenever he’s played over the last two months. His raw quality is evident and if he continues to develop at this pace, the €2 million ($2.3 million) Barcelona paid to acquire him last summer will prove to be a bargain—if it hasn’t already.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—A vintage Lewandowski finish helped guide Barcelona’s Super Cup triumph. He might have lost half a step—which is why Ferran Torres has become the regular starter—but his knack for scoring goals remains intact.

LW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford has been a valuable player all season which is why Barcelona are leaning towards trying to keep him permanently next summer. But it’s also true that the England international’s minutes have dropped recently, which makes games like this all the more important for him.

Flick could make nine changes to the XI that started the Spanish Super Cup final vs. Real Madrid. | FotMob

