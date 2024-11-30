Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. U.D. Las Palmas: La Liga
Barcelona will aim to snap a two game winless streak in La Liga when it welcomes U.D. Las Palmas into the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, looking to maintain its lead atop the standings.
The Catalans went back to winning ways midweek, defeating Stade Brestois 3–0 in the UEFA Champions League with a commanding display. A loss to Real Sociedad and a demoralizing draw against Celta Vigo in Barcelona's last two games in La Liga have seen its lead shrink to four points over Real Madrid.
Hansi Flick's men must take advantage of its main rivals injury issues and drop in form to increase the gap again as we get closer to the halfway point of the campaign. Las Palmas, who are currently 17th, appear to be a comfortable opponent on paper for Barça to return to form domestically.
Flick will have to work around Marc Casadó's suspension after the young midfielder got sent off against Celta to begin the Barça debacle a week ago. Casadó started the previous 10 games in all competitions, but Flick has more than serviceable options to replace him. Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Ronald Araújo and Ferran Torres remain sidelined, but Golden Boy winner, Lamine Yamal could get his first minutes since he suffered an ankle injury earlier in the month.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. U.D. Las Palmas (4-2-3-1)
GK: Iñaki Peña—Peña secured a clean sheet midweek that should give him a confidence boost after a couple of nervy performances.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé rebounded after a poor performance against Celta and will hope to replicate his midweek effort against Las Palmas.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—The Basque defender's ability to command the high line Flick likes to implement was again on full display against Brest, as the French side had two goals disallowed for offsides.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí will partner Martínez in the center of defense as he's done for much of the season.
LB: Alejandro Balde—Balde recovered from a minor injury and played 12 minutes midweek, assisting Barcelona's third goal of the night. His return to fitness is very significant for Flick's side.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—De Jong will return to the XI, replacing Casadó. It's a big opportunity for the Dutch midfielder who appears to have fallen on the depth chart.
CM: Pedri—Pedri will want to have another great showing against the team that gave him his professional debut.
RW: Raphinha—The Brazilian is averaging one goal involvement per appearance in La Liga and will be hoping to keep up that pace.
AM: Gavi—Gavi continues to see a rise in his minutes since his return from injury. He was excellent playing as the attacking central midfielder in his 22 minute cameo against Brest.
LW: Dani Olmo—Olmo continues to impress since his return to Barcelona. Flick might want to slowly reintroduce Yamal to the squad, so Olmo will start on the wing.
ST: Robert Lewandowski—The newest member of the 100 goal club in the Champions League will hope to increase his lead atop La Liga's golden boot race.