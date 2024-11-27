Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Wins the 2024 Golden Boy Award
Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, continues to collect trophies and accolades winning the 2024 Golden Boy award, recognized as the best U–21 player of the year in Europe.
Italian publication, Tuttosport, revealed the winner of the award it hands out every year. Yamal is more than worthy of the recognition following a year where he broke out into the spotlight, announcing himself not only as one of the sport's best young talents, but already as one of the best players in the world.
"For me, I'm very proud to win the 2024 Golden Boy Trophy. I'm very happy, it's a dream," Yamal said following the announcement. "This has been an incredible year and it's ending like that as well. I'm very happy and let's go for more," he concluded.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S BARCELONA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
The 17-year-old began to shine for Barcelona in the tail end of the 2023–24 season. Over the summer, Yamal captivated the entire world with his performances in the Euros. His four assists and one goal—a pivotal equalizer in the semifinal vs. France—helped guide Spain to European glory. Unsurprisingly, he got honored with the Young Player of the Tournament award.
With Barcelona, he's been key to its strong start of the season under Hansi Flick, tallying six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances this season.
Back in October, Yamal had already been recognized in the Ballon d'Or ceremony with the Kopa Trophy, further cementing his status as the consensus best young player on the planet.
Yamal becomes the fourth Barcelona player ever to win the award joining club legend, Lionel Messi and fellow teammates, Pedri and Gavi. He also became the fifth Spanish Golden Boy winner, joining his previously mentioned teammates along with Cesc Fàbregas and Isco.
An ankle injury has kept Yamal sidelined since early November, but he'll hope to be back in action with Barcelona before he goes to receive his award in the Golden Boy gala on Dec. 16.