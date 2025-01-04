Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. UD Barbastro: Copa del Rey
Barcelona kick off 2025 with a Copa del Rey third round matchup against third division side, UD Barbastro.
It was a rocky end to 2024 for Hansi Flick's side, winning just one of their final seven domestic matches of the year. Now, with uncertainty over Dani Olmo's future, 2025 hasn't started much better.
Nevertheless, Barcelona begin their Copa del Rey journey with sights set on winning the tournament for the first time since the 2020–21 season. The road starts with a visit to the Estadio Municipal de Deportes for a second year in a row.
Last season, Barcelona narrowly escaped with a victory against UD Barbastro. A 3–2 final score that required a Robert Lewndowski penalty in the 88th minute to secure a spot in the next round.
The Blaugrana are heavy favorites and should advance without the need of another tight contest this time around. Flick might opt to field an alternative side given Barcelona's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia to play the Spanish Super Cup next week. Despite the two week break during December's festive period, Flick could decide to give even more rest to players that were heavily taxed during the first half of the season.
Here's how Barcelona could lineup vs. UD Barbastro in the third round of the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. UD Barbastro (4-2-3-1)
GK: Wojciech Szczęsny—The Polish goalkeeper who signed as an emergency plan in October following the injury to Marc-André ter Stegen could finally get his first start for Barcelona.
RB: Jules Koundé—The France international will be one of the few regulars that stay in the lineup.
CB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo will get his first start of the season for Barcelona after recovering from the injury he suffered in last summer's Copa América.
CB: Íñigo Martínez—Martínez will partner Araújo in the center of defense.
LB: Gerard Martín—The 22-year-old left back will give Alejandro Balde even more time to rest before the critical months of the campaign.
CM: Frenkie de Jong—The Dutch midfielder has found it hard to break into the starting lineup but will hope for a change in fortune in 2025.
CM: Pedri—Pedri will partner de Jong in the base of midfield hoping to continue his strong season.
RW: Raphinha—The Brazilian will occupy the right wing giving Lamine Yamal more time to recover from his ankle injury.
AM: Gavi—Gavi will make consecutive starts for the first time since his ACL injury in 2023.
LW: Fermín López—Fermín will start from the left looking to drift centrally to the areas he usually operates in.
ST: Ferran Torres—The former Manchester City man ended 2024 scoring four goals in five games in December, being primarily utilized as a center forward.