Barcelona's Road to the 2025 Champions League Final
Barcelona's drew one of the most favorable paths to the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final.
The Blaugrana were stellar during the league phase, losing just one game, scoring the most goals and coming in second only to Liverpool in the standings. After recent subpar performances in Europe, Barcelona are back to being one of the favorites to reach the final in Munich.
Having secured direct qualification to the round of 16 for finishing second in the league phase, the Catalans had to wait for the knockout phase playoffs to conclude in order to know their road through the knockout stages. A clash vs. a surging Paris Saint-Germain side that eliminated Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals a year ago was a possibility; however, the round of 16 draw was kind with Barça and now, Hansi Flick's men have one of the more favorable paths to Munich.
Barcelona's road to the 2025 Champions League final is as follows:
- Round of 16: Benfica
- Quarterfinals: Borussia Dortmund or Lille
- Semifinals: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord or Inter Milan
Instead of having to face an in-form PSG, Barcelona's round of 16 opponent is a Benfica side they already beat this season in one of the craziest games of the league phase. Having already defeated Benfica at their home stadium and with Dani Olmo and Íñigo Martínez poised to be available this time around, the Blaugrana should advance over the Portuguese giants.
In the quarterfinals, Barcelona would once again be favored to advance over either Borussia Dortmund or Lille. Although Borussia Dortmund were finalists a season ago, they're currently languishing in 11th in the Bundesliga, and Barcelona already won at Signal Iduna Park this season. Lille are fifth and far from the top in Ligue 1 standings. There's no question Barcelona have arguably the most convenient path to the semifinals.
If Barcelona reach the final four, then things get significantly more difficult. Barça could get a chance at revenge on Bayern Munich for past defeats during the knockout rounds, having already beaten them this season. Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen are also a dangerous possible opponent.
However, Inter Milan are Barcelona's most likely semifinal rivals. The Serie A side conceded just one goal during the league phase and their defensive style could make things difficult for Barça.
Check out the full bracket below.
Who Could Barcelona Face in the 2025 Champions League Final?
Barcelona could face one of the following eight opponents in the 2025 Champions League final:
- PSV Eindhoven
- Arsenal
- Real Madrid
- Atlético Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool
- Club Brugge
- Aston Villa
The first ever El Clásico in the Champions League final is in the cards, with Real Madrid looking stronger with every passing game. Barcelona have pummeled Los Blancos in their two meetings this season in La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup final, but Carlo Ancelotti's men always seem to hit an extra gear in Europe.
Liverpool, the best team during the league phase and Premier League leaders, are the next most likely matchup in the final. The wounds of Liverpool's storied comeback vs. Barcelona in the 2019 semifinals are still open, but beating the Reds in the final six years later could permanently heal them.