Barcelona Score 'Weirdest Goal... Ever Seen Scored in the Champions League'
Raphinha just nabbed the easiest goal he'll ever have, and it doesn't appear he even meant to.
Barcelona and Benfica were locked in a wild Champions League match on Tuesday that saw some crazy action, but nothing was more shocking than a goal Raphinha scored in the 64th minute.
With Benfica ahead 3–1 their keeper Anatoliy Trubin set up to punt the ball down field. Unfortunately for the Ukrainian backstop, he unleashed a low line drive that went straight to where Raphinha was standing outside the box. The ball slammed into the Brazilian's head. He appeared to flinch as the ball approached, but couldn't avoid it. Luckily for him, it bounced off his cranium and flew right back into Benfica's net for one of the craziest goals you'll ever seen.
Video is below.
The announcer says it all, "That's the weirdest goal I've ever seen scored in the Champions League."
That pretty much sums up how most people felt.
The goal cut Benfica's lead to 3–2, but Barcelona immediately conceded, as an own goal from Ronald Araújo put Benfica up 4–2. No matter, Barca proceeded to score three unanswered goals, getting tallies from Robert Lewandowski, Eric García and another from Raphinha—this time it was intentional—to score a 5–4 win on the road.