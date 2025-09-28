Barcelona Star Breaks Silence on Serious Knee Injury
Barcelona were dealt a brutal injury blow midweek, with the confirmation that starting goalkeeper Joan García will be out four to six weeks after suffering a knee injury.
A complete tear of the left meniscus required García to undergo surgery earlier in the week. The summer signing had been excellent in seven starts to begin his Barcelona career—bar one egregious mistake in the recent win against Real Oviedo.
The former Espanyol goalkeeper could potentially return for the first Clásico of the season on Oct. 26, still, it’s an unwanted setback for the young goalkeeper.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old seems to be in good spirits and published an encouraging message after going under the knife.
“Everything went well, Culers! I can’t wait to be back! Thank you for all the messages and support,” Garcis wrote.
Barcelona teammates Dani Olmo and Pedri were seen accompanying García at the hospital following his surgery, a familiar sight after Barça players also were present to support Gavi following his own surgery just days prior.
Injuries are piling up in bunches for Barcelona in the early season. García joins Raphinha, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Marc-André ter Stegen and Fermín López in the infirmary room, with Lamine Yamal ready to return to the pitch after missing a month of action.
With Ter Stegen out until late December at the earliest, Wojciech Szczęsny will assume the starting duties between the sticks. The veteran Pole was Barcelona’s starter in the second half of 2024–25 and he didn’t lose a single La Liga game through 15 appearances last term.
García will be eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible to continue to build on the positive start of his Barcelona career and be at his best for the crucial portion of the season.