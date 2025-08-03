‘They’re Worried’—Barcelona Stars Take Aim at Real Madrid With Transfer Jibe
Dani Olmo and Gavi are confident Barcelona outclassed Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window, further “strengthening” their team after a season of utter dominance.
One of the best rivalries in soccer was particularly one-sided last season. Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, the Copa del Rey final and twice in La Liga, ultimately securing a domestic treble.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, did not win a major trophy in 2024–25, prompting the Spanish giants to sign Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono to bolster their squad.
On paper, Los Blancos are a much stronger, more balanced team ahead of the 2025–26 season. Gavi, though, is seemingly unbothered by Real Madrid, claiming it is Xabi Alonso’s men who are “worried” about Barcelona.
“Of course [Real Madrid] were worried. It was four out of four [Clásicos], and that’s never happened before,” Gavi told AS. “And it's understandable that they’re worried. In the end, we were spectacular last season and they didn’t win anything.
“This year they’ve reinforced themselves with some very good players, to be honest, but we’ll see what they’ll do this season. They have a great team, but we have to be ourselves, and that’s it,” Gavi said.
Olmo echoed his teammate’s views in an interview on COPE. When asked about Real Madrid’s signings, Olmo said, “We’ve also strengthened and improved. Have we strengthened even more [than Real Madrid]? Yes.”
The defending Spanish champions welcomed Joan García and Marcus Rashford to Catalonia this summer, two additions that elevate an already championship-winning side. Barcelona were also interested in securing Nico Williams’s signature, but the Spaniard signed a new 10-year contract with Athletic Bilbao instead.
“All teams make changes in the transfer window, and we don’t mind them signing or adding players. We have to focus on our own,” Olmo added.
Barcelona are hoping to build off their success in Flick’s second season in charge. The Catalans especially have their sights set on European glory after falling short against Inter Milan in the 2024–25 Champions League semifinals.
Bringing in García, who was arguably the best goalkeeper in Spain last season, and Rashford, who provides Barcelona a much-needed reinforcement on the left wing, gives Flick two additional weapons in a team already full of superstars.
Barcelona will have to wait until Oct. 26, though, to see if their new and improved team can make it five Clásico victories in a row.