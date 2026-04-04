Barcelona ‘Hatch Surprise Plan’ to Seal Julian Alvarez Transfer

Barcelona are unlikely to come anywhere close to Atlético Madrid’s asking price for striker Julián Alvarez, a report has revealed.

Alvarez has long been a target for Barcelona but the prospect of luring a star striker away from a rival while he still has four years left on his contract is a daunting one for a team still struggling to abide by La Liga’s spending rules.

AS echo the widely accepted asking price of $115 million (€100 million) but claim Barcelona officials are already well aware they can offer no more than half that sum to try and convince Atlético to sell.

To try and sweeten the deal, Barcelona would have to offer at least one player to Atlético in exchange for their superstar forward.

Even then, a deal is only likely to be possible if Alvarez specifically asks to make the move. Reports claim he dreams of joining Barcelona but, without a formal transfer request, Atlético’s asking price could be too high.

Which Players Could Barcelona Offer?

Barcelona may have to make a tough sacrifice. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

If we operate under the assumption that Atlético would need around $60 million-worth of players from Barcelona, there are very few players who could feasibly be on the table.

Barcelona obviously have plenty of valuable talents, but how many would they be prepared to offer to a direct rival?

The most obvious makeweight would be Ferran Torres, whose place in the squad would likely be taken by Alvarez if the Argentine does make the move to Camp Nou. A versatile forward with proven La Liga pedigree, Ferran is among the most appealing options for Atléti.

That being said, manager Hansi Flick may be reluctant to let him go. Ferran has been a frequent starter this season and boasts superior versatility to Alvarez, comfortable on both wings as well as at striker.

The resurgence of both Eric García and Gerard Martín may force Flick into an uncomfortable decision as he weighs up his priorities. The two have been regulars in Barcelona’s defense and, like Ferran, have been vital through their versatility.

Midfielder Marc Casadó is a feasible option, having struggled for minutes this season in a crowded engine room. Whether Atlético would be interested is a different matter entirely.

A final decision may have to wait until the future of another striker, Robert Lewandowski, is resolved. The veteran is out of contract this summer and has not yet decided his next move, with a summer exit and a new contract on reduced terms both thought to be possibilities.

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