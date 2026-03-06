Barcelona ‘in Talks’ for Tottenham Youngster Ahead of Potential Relegation Fire Sale

Barcelona could take full advantage of Tottenham Hotspur’s possible relegation from the Premier League, with a report claiming they have already opened talks with the club’s young center back Luka Vuškovič.

Spurs are shock candidates in the Premier League’s relegation dogfight, trauma having followed the Europa League holders through every stage of the campaign to date. Thursday night’s collapse against Crystal Palace has pushed them further towards the drop zone.

Surprise relegation would force a fire sale in north London as Tottenham’s stars scramble for exits and Europe’s elite will be on high alert for any cut-price deals sanctioned.

According to Sky Germany, Barça are one of those sniffing around Tottenham talent and they have held “initial talks” with 19-year-old defender Vušković over a summer move—the precocious teenager currently on loan at Hamburg.

Luka Vuskovic: Tottenham’s Rising Star

Luka Vušković has been fantastic in the Bundesliga. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images.

While his parent club have been battling disaster after disaster, Vušković has been enjoying his breakout campaign. The Croatia international’s spell with German side Hamburg has been an undisputed triumph.

Vušković signed with Spurs back in 2023 but only teamed up with the club last summer, impressing during preseason before being shipped out to the Bundesliga. Brilliant performances have followed, the central defender making 23 appearances and even scoring four goals—one of which was a scorpion kick named Bundesliga Goal of the Month for December.

The wonderkid has garnered attention after winning Bundesliga Rookie of the Month on three occasions already and being named the division’s Player of the Season for the first half of the campaign.

Vušković has proven an absolute brick wall at the back for overperformers Hamburg. He’s won 67.5% of his individual duels, 75.2% of aerial battles and has only been dribbled past 0.19 times per 90 on average.

Attacking contributions have caught the eye, as has Vušković’s ability on the ball, and Barça are unlikely to be the only side interested in his services this summer—especially if Spurs are demoted.

Why Barcelona Need Defensive Cover

Andreas Christensen’s injury has caused issues at the back. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

One area of Barcelona’s squad in desperate need of bolstering come the campaign’s conclusion is center back.

An injury to Andreas Christensen, whose contract expires anyway this summer and is unlikely to be renewed, has left Hansi Flick short of options, with Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo and Eric García his only orthodox options. Even left back Gerard Martín has been used as an emergency option in the role.

It’s incredibly challenging to play in Flick’s aggressive high line at the best of times and even tougher when fatigue sets in. Reinforcements are necessary for Barça to continue their push for major titles next season.

Vušković is not the only Bundesliga name that’s been mentioned. Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck and Bayern Munich ace Dayot Upamecano have both been touted as potential options.

There’s every chance La Blaugrana look at Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as well if Spurs do indeed drop into the second tier.

