‘Maximum Guarantees’—Barcelona Target ‘Delays’ €25 Million Transfer
Joan García is reported to be taking some more time before he decides whether to commit to joining Barcelona from city rivals Espanyol this summer.
García emerged as one of La Liga’s most promising goalkeepers in 2024–25 as Espanyol finished 14th in the final standings to avoid relegation in their first year back in Spain’s top division.
The 24-year-old was supposedly pursued by Arsenal last summer and has been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent months. But it is Barcelona he ideally wants to sign with, staying close to home as he was born and raised in the area.
With Barcelona expected to trigger a €25 million ($28.4 million) release clause once he gives the signal, a transfer is believed to be close. But Mundo Deportivo explains that García wants to have “one last meeting” with his agents and family in the coming days to fully weigh things up.
The apparent reason for the hesitation is uncertainty over the role he will come into. Barcelona is described as “still working on it” because García is seeking “maximum guarantees” that the club is as committed to him in light of Marc-André ter Stegen putting up a fight for the No.1 jersey.
It was reported in recent days that Barcelona sees García as its new starting goalkeeper, prepared to demote Ter Stegen despite his long service and status as club captain.
But, at the end of May, Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed that Ter Stegen had been informed of the plan around signing García and wants to stay anyway. Barça are receptive to offers but not actively “exploring the market”, making “open competition” between them a possibility.
Ter Stegen himself even issued a defiant statement when asked by reporters about his future while on international duty with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.
“I don’t pay attention to rumors, nothing’s changed for me. I know I’ll be in Barcelona next year,” he said. “FC Barcelona is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there’s competition for every spot. I’m really excited for the new season because we have a hungry team with more experience.”
It is a worry for García because his continued development into an elite goalkeeper is dependent on playing regularly. Even though he is keen to join Barcelona, that is his biggest motivation. MD further notes that Barcelona have quickly responded to García’s hesitation by reassuring him he will be the “current and future goalkeeper”, as well as informing his agent that registration with La Liga is a priority—a repeat of the Dani Olmo, Pau Victor embarrassment has become another concern of his.
But this final meeting with his inner circle is going to decide everything.