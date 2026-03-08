Barcelona Twist the Knife in Tottenham With Major Transfer Boost

Tottenham Hotspur’s world is crumbling down, and they’re at risk of having their emerging superstar of a center back ripped away by Barcelona.

With first-team opportunities unlikely to fall Luka Vušković’s way in north London after his move from Hajduk Split was made official last year, the club opted to send the highly-regarded teenage defender on loan to newly-promoted Bundesliga side Hamburg for the 2025–26 campaign.

The young Croatian has since become as one of the revelations of the season in Germany, immediately garnering fan favorite status at the Volksparkstadion thanks to his standout defending and knack for pulling off the spectacular in the opposition’s box.

Vušković’s success has occurred while Tottenham have suffered mightily, at risk of falling into the second tier of English football for the first time since 1977. Should that scenario play out, they almost certainly won’t have Vušković’s any longer, given that Europe’s elite are already starting to circle.

Barcelona Set Sights on Tottenham Loanee

Luka Vušković is loving life in the Bundesliga. | Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Barcelona are set to prioritize the signing of a new center back this summer, and Vušković is reportedly at the top of their wishlist.

According to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Barça have already held talks with the 19-year-old’s representatives over a potential move.

The teenager is yet to kick a ball for Tottenham in a competitive fixture, after the club fended off the continent’s best to strike a deal with the then-16-year-old in 2023. Vušković was excellent in preseason and has performed like one of Europe’s premier young defenders in the Bundesliga.

While Vušković admired the project that was once proposed by Spurs and doesn’t have any regrets over choosing the north London club, the defender said in an interview with FlashScore earlier this year that he dreams of one day playing in Spain.

“To be honest, it wasn’t the Premier League I really wanted. I wasn’t thinking about playing in England,” he said.

“I was always only thinking about the Croatian league and Hajduk [Split], but of the European leagues, Spain was somehow the closest to me, and now the German league—it’s a really great league. One day I’d love to play in Spain, that’s it.”

Those comments undoubtedly would’ve pricked a few ears in Catalonia, with Barça smitten by Vušković and in need of an alternative option at the heart of their defence after opting against signing an Iñigo Martínez replacement last summer.

Vušković’s comfort on the left side of defense means he could operate as Pau Cubarsí’s long-term partner, although some may fear that the Croatian’s sub-optimal recovery speed would be exposed in Hansi Flick’s high-octane and aggressive framework.

Tottenham’s Inevitable Center Back Dilemma

Tottenham’s two best defenders could leave the club this summer. | David Horton/CameraSport/Getty Images

Tottenham’s sole focus right now is staying in the Premier League. They’re now just a point above the relegation zone, and certainly don’t have momentum on their side.

Even if they survive, Spurs risk losing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven this summer. That, of course, would open the door for Vušković to emerge as the leading man of Tottenham’s defense.

However, clubs around Europe will undoubtedly test Spurs’ resolve with regard to their 19-year-old defensive sensation, who may be tempted to escape a messy situation in north London.

“I don’t know if Tottenham only see him as a future player or if they would be open to a transfer if they received a suitable offer,” Vušković’s father, Danijel, told Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti amid the current uncertainty.

However, instead of listening to offers for the teenager, Spurs, in desperate need of a culture shift, should rebuild with Vušković as one of the protagonists.

