Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Atlético Madrid can move level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga when they face the league leaders at the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday night.
Despite overseeing his fourth successive La Liga victory on Saturday afternoon, Hansi Flick looked disconsolate in the Barça dugout post-match, with the German still concerned over this side’s level of performance compared to last season.
His team, however, remained at the division’s summit after their 3–1 win over Deportivo Aláves courtesy of Real Madrid dropping more points, this time away at the struggling Girona.
The vulnerabilities of the division’s two dominant forces could open the door for an in-form Atléti to pounce. Their comfortable 2–0 win over Real Oviedo was their seventh on the spin in all competitions and they’re now just three points adrift of Barça at the summit.
While Diego Simeone’s side have historically struggled in this fixture, they’ve had more joy in recent times. Los Rojiblancos won in Catalonia last season and took a 2–0 lead in the reverse fixture, before collapsing in dramatic circumstances late and eventually losing 4–2.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a hugely important La Liga clash.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Ricardo De Burgos
Barcelona vs.Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Atlético Madrid: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Atlético Madrid 0–1 Barcelona (April 2, 2025)—La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona 3–1 Aláves - 29/11/25
Atlético Madrid 2–0 Real Oviedo - 29/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Atlético Madrid 2–1 Inter - 26/11/25
Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 22/11/25
Getafe 0–1 Atlético Madrid - 23/11/25
Celta Vigo 2–4 Barcelona - 09/11/25
Atlético Madrid 3–1 Levante - 08/11/25
Club Brugge 3–3 Barcelona - 05/11/25
Atlético Madrid 3–1 Union Saint-Gilloise - 04/11/25
Barcelona Team News
The Camp Nou roared on the hour mark during Saturday‘s victory, as Pedri made his return from injury off the bench, replacing Raphinha. The Brazilian started his first game for the club since September, and teed up Dani Olmo’s first goal.
Pedri should be back in the XI on Tuesday, but it’s not yet clear whether he’ll partner Frenkie de Jong, who was ruled out late on against Aláves.
Ronald Araújo has been granted a leave of absence by the club, so he won’t be present, and we’ll likely see Gerard Martín line up alongside Pau Cubarsí at center back in the week.
Marc-André ter Stegen is edging closer to a return, but he won’t displace starting goalkeeper Joan García when he is fit. Barcelona are also without Gavi and Fermín López.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): García; Kounde, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Atlético Madrid Team News
The visitors are likely to be without Marco Llorente due to a hamstring issue, while center back Robin Le Normand remains sidelined with a knee injury.
Diego Simeone has tinkered with his starting XI in recent outings but stuck with a 4-4-2. He’ll likely opt for a little and large partnership up top on Tuesday. Julian Álvarez will surely return to Simeone’s XI and partner Alexander Sørloth.
The experienced José Maria Giménez was the unlikely match-winner against Inter last week, but he only appeared off the bench at the weekend. The Uruguayan should start in Catalonia, while Simeone is also likely to bring his son, Giuliano, in down the right.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Giménez, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Álvarez, Sørloth
Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction
Barcelona have won four in a row in La Liga, but Flick knows all is not well in his camp. Despite the productive run and the return to Camp Nou, spirits aren’t exactly high in Catalonia right now and Flick will be wary of the threat Simeone’s Atléti pose.
The visitors are excellent in transition and certainly have the tools to compromise Barça’s aggressive defensive line. Still, the return of Flick’s preferred midfield pivot should offer the hosts more control than they’ve had in recent games.
Even so, we could be in for a back-and-forth contest on Tuesday. Atléti aren’t the defensive juggernaut they once were and Raphinha’s comeback from injury is huge for Barça in attack. It’s hard to envisage the hosts keeping their visitors at bay, though.
This could be an entertaining, high-scoring affair with the spoils being shared.