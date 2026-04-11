Barcelona vs. Espanyol: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Aiming to bounce back from their Champions League quarterfinal setback, Barcelona face off against local rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Barça’s hopes of securing their first European crown since 2015 are hanging by a thread after domestic rivals Atlético Madrid avenged last week’s 2–1 defeat by taking full advantage of Pau Cubarsí’s first-half red card. Alexander Sørloth’s inevitable strike followed Julian Álvarez’s stunning free-kick to leave Barça with it all to do at the Metropolitano next week.

Still, it’s not all doom and gloom in Catalonia. Flick’s side are suddenly coasting at La Liga’s summit, with last weekend‘s results leaving them seven points clear of Real Madrid with just eight games to play.

Rivals Espanyol are out to throw a spanner in the works, and open the door ajar for Los Blancos. Manolo González’s visitors sit 10th in La Liga but enter Saturday’s derby in wretched form.

They once harbored aspirations of securing a rare European berth but are now destined for mid-table, having failed to win any of their previous 12 games.

Barcelona vs. Espanyol Score Prediction

Blaugrana Recover from Midweek Disappointment

The two managers meet ahead of Saturday’s derby. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona’s performance a man down was admirable, and there’s a subtle confidence in Catalonian quarters that Flick’s side could do something special in the capital next week.

So, while the upcoming second leg will be at the forefront of their thinking, they can ill-afford an unnecessary slip-up on Saturday to potentially allow Real Madrid back in the hunt.

They’ve dominated this rivalry historically, and while form is often deemed futile on derby day, Espanyol’s winning habit has escaped them in 2026.

Barcelona’s Perfect Home Record: Barça may have been toppled at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, but Hansi Flick’s side have maintained a 100% home record in La Liga through 15 games, scoring 47 times and conceding just eight.

Barça may have been toppled at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, but Hansi Flick’s side have maintained a 100% home record in La Liga through 15 games, scoring 47 times and conceding just eight. Head-to-Head Record: This has been a one-sided rivalry for decades. Espanyol haven’t beaten Barcelona in 13 meetings, and have won just four times in this fixture since 2000.

This has been a one-sided rivalry for decades. Espanyol haven’t beaten Barcelona in 13 meetings, and have won just four times in this fixture since 2000. Espanyol’s Camp Nou Woes: Espanyol’s most recent La Liga victory over the Blaugrana actually came at Camp Nou in 2009, but that remains their only triumph at Barça’s imperious amphitheatre since 1982.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Espanyol

Flick must think about rotation. | FotMob

Barcelona are supposedly plotting to have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong start together in next week’s second leg against Atléti, so the latter may take to the field for the first time since Feb. 22 on Saturday afternoon after returning to training.

Marc Bernal sustained an injury off the bench in Madrid last week and subsequently missed Wednesday’s first leg. The blossoming young midfielder is a doubt for the derby, but Gavi looks primed for his first La Liga start of the season.

Raphinha is a significant absentee in attack, and Flick should consider resting Lamine Yamal. Roony Bardghji could offer the Spaniard respite down the right, and Marcus Rashford should keep his place down the opposite flank.

Andreas Christensen and young left back Jofre Torrents are out injured for the hosts.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1): J. García; Araújo, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; E. García, Gavi; Bardghji, López, Rashford, Torres.

Espanyol Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

The visitors are chasing a rare victory at Camp Nou. | FotMob

Charles Pickel has gotten himself into plenty of disciplinary trouble as of late, picking up two red cards and returning late from international duty. Pickel is unlikely to play a part this weekend.

The visitors will certainly be without the suspended defender Clemens Riedel, who misses out on Saturday due to yellow card accumulation. In his place, González will likely call upon 30-year-old Fernando Calero.

Espanyol are otherwise pretty healthy, with long-term absentee Javi Puado the only player set to miss out through injury.

Espanyol predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Dmitrović; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Ngonge, González, Lozano, Dolan; Exposito, Fernández.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Espanyol Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Kick-off Time : 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST

: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST Referee: Alejandro Hernandez

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Espanyol on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2 Canada TSN2, TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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