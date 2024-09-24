Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga Preview, Predictions, Team News
Barcelona can remain perfect in La Liga with a victory over Getafe on Wednesday.
Hansi Flick's side might have stumbled in the Champions League against Monaco, but the Catalans are still firmly atop La Liga after collecting all 18 points from their opening six domestic fixtures. Despite an injury crisis, Barcelona continues to dominate Spanish sides. Most recently, the 27-time La Liga champions fired five goals past Villarreal, handing the Yellow Submarine its first loss of the season.
Barcelona's next target is Getafe, a club that has yet to find a victory in its 2024–25 La Liga campaign. In fact, José "Pepe" Bordalás's men have only scored two goals in six matches, and one was from the penalty spot. Now Getafe must gear up for one of its toughest away fixtures of the season.
Here's SI Soccer's guide to Barcelona vs. Getafe.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Getafe Kick-off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. EST
Barcelona vs. Getafe H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Getafe: 0 wins
- Draws: 3
Last meeting: Barcelona 4–0 Getafe (Feb. 24, 2024) – La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Getafe
Villarreal 1–5 Barcelona: Sept. 22, 2024
Getafe 1–5 Leganes: Sept. 22, 2024
Monaco 2–1 Barcelona: Sept. 19, 2024
Real Betis 2–1 Getafe: Sept. 18, 2024
Girona 1–4 Barcelona: Sept. 15, 2024
Sevilla 1–0 Getafe: Sept. 14, 2024
Barcelona 7–0 Real Valladolid: Aug. 31, 2024
Getafe 0–0 Real Sociedad: Sept. 1, 2024
Rayo Vallecano 1–2 Barcelona: Aug. 27, 2024
Getafe 0–0 Rayo Vallecano: Aug. 24, 2024
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+
Barcelona Team News
Barcelona is still dealing with significant injury issues. Not only is Dani Olmo sidelined with a right hamstring injury, but Marc-André ter Stegen ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee at the weekend, effectively ending his season. Plus, Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araújo, Gavi, Marc Bernal and Fermín López are all unfit to play.
Ferran Torres returns to Flick's squad after serving his one-game suspension for the red card he received against Girona. If the Spaniard does not get the nod, expect 21-year-old Pablo Torre to once again play as the team's No. 10.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe (4–2–3–1): Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, I. Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Getafe Team News
Nabil Aberdin remains a doubt after the 22-year-old picked up an injury against Rayo Vallecano back in August. The defender has missed the last three games for Getafe. Álvaro Rodríguez also is unlikely to feature as he deals with an ankle injury.
Expect Borja Mayoral to get his first start of the season since recovering from knee surgery. The former Real Madrid player came off the bench on Sunday and scored the equalizer against Leganes to secure a point for his side.
Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (5–4–1): Soria; Iglesias, Djené, Berrocal, Alderete, Rico; Pérez, Uche, Milla, Sola; Mayoral
Barcelona vs. Getafe Score Prediction
Getafe has held Barcelona scoreless in three of its last five meetings, but Flick's men are firing on all cylinders. The Catalans scored 16 goals in their last three domestic fixtures and will no doubt continue their prowess up top against La Liga's 18th place, winless side.
Prediction: Barcelona 3–0 Getafe