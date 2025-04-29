SI

Barcelona vs. Inter: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona host Inter in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal ahead of next week's reverse fixture at San Siro.

Barcelona host Inter in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal / IMAGO / Depositphotos | Visionhaus / Getty Images

Barcelona welcome Inter to Catalonia on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal with the Italian giants.

La Blaugrana triumphed in a thrilling, topsy-turvy Copa del Rey final with fierce rivals Real Madrid at the weekend, with Jules Kounde's extra-time effort securing Hansi Flick his second piece of silverware during his debut term. With Barcelona in control of the title race in La Liga and their Champions League dream still kicking, the quadruple remains on the cards.

They will have to overcome Inter across two legs to achieve their European dreams and that will be far from straightforward. Even the attacking firepower of Barcelona's terrific triumvirate will struggle to slice open Simone Inzaghi's stubborn defence.

That being said, Inter's recent performances will offer Barcelona encouragement. The Nerazzurri have lost their last three matches in all competitions without scoring and will be hesitant heading to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. They will want to come away from Catalonia with their dignity intact and with a respectable scoreline to take back to San Siro for next week's second leg.

What Time Does Barcelona vs Inter Kick-Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
  • Date: Wednesday April 30
  • Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
  • Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
  • VAR Jerome Brisard (FRA)

Barcelona vs Inter head-to-head record (last five games)

  • Barcelona: 2 wins
  • Inter: 1 win
  • Draws: 2
  • Last meeting: Barcelona 3-3 Inter (12 October 2022) - Champions League

Current form (all competitions)

Barcelona

Inter

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (AET) - 26/04/25

Inter 0-1 Roma - 27/04/25

Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca - 22/04/25

Inter 0-3 Milan - 23/04/25

Barcelona 4-3 Celta Vigo - 19/04/25

Bologna 1-0 Inter - 20/03/25

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona - 15/04/25

Inter 2-2 Bayern Munich - 16/04/25

Leganes 0-1 Barcelona - 12/04/25

Inter 3-1 Cagliari - 12/04/25

How to Watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, Univision

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

TNT Sports, MAX

Barcelona Team News

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski will be missing for Barcelona / IMAGO | Joaquin Corchero

Barcelona will continue without star striker Robert Lewandowski on Wednesday evening as he recovers from a hamstring injury. He could miss the second leg as well and joins Marc Bernal and Marc Casado in the treatment room.

Alejandro Balde is closing in on a return but Barcelona will be cautious with his comeback given the nature of his hamstring injury. Gerard Martin will continue in his place should the left-back be rested.

There were concerns over Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Ferran Torres after all three were withdrawn during Sunday's cup final, but the trio are available against Inter.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to the matchday squad for the first time since September as Barcelona beat Madrid, meaning he will rival Wojciech Szczesny for a starting berth down the stretch.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs Inter

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres.

Inter Team News

Marcus Thuram of Inter
Marcus Thuram is an injury concern / IMAGO | Marco Canoniero

Marcus Thuram is Inter's biggest injury concern having missed the last three matches through injury - the Italians notably struggling in his absence. He will hope to feature in some capacity in Catalonia against the club his father, Lilian, represented at the end of his career.

Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries both returned to action at the weekend but Benjamin Pavard was a casualty in the defeat to Roma. The Frenchman, who scored against former employers Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, lasted just 15 minutes before succumbing to an ankle injury that's likely to sideline him this Wednesday.

Young attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni remains a long-term absentee.

Inter Predicted Lineup vs Barcelona

Inter predicted lineup vs Barcelona (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Barcelona vs Inter Score Prediction

Inter don't ship many goals or lose many matches but they enter Wednesday's encounter in surprisingly poor form. Without victory in four and having failed to score in their last three, Inzaghi's side will be fearing the worst midweek.

Their Catalan counterparts are in comparatively confident mood after securing silverware at the weekend and winning their 12 match across their last 14 fixtures. They will be wary of Inter's counter-attacking threat - especially the in-form Lautaro Martinez - but should have the offensive muscle to secure a commanding aggregate lead and put one foot in the final.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter

Published
