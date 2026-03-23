Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: La Liga Confirm Date, Kickoff Time of Title-Deciding Clasico

The stage is set for the all-important third Clásico of the 2025–26 season: Barcelona will host Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10.

The must-see spectacle is still seven weeks away, but hype is already building for the biggest rivalry in soccer. Much like last season, the winner of the Clásico is likely to also claim the La Liga crown; barring any significant swings in the build-up to the fixture, three more points for Barcelona would all but wrap their title defense, while a win for Los Blancos could instead propel them to domestic glory.

Both teams have already triumphed over the other this season—Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in La Liga back in October and then the Catalans secured a 3–2 win to lift the Spanish Cup Cup in January—but the victor come May will have the last laugh while the whole world watches.

The highly anticipated El Clásico is set to kick off at 9 p.m. local time. The match will unfold at 8 p.m. in the UK and 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Real Madrid Gearing Up for Camp Nou Return

Vinicius Junior will hope to lead Real Madrid to victory in hostile territory. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Not only do Real Madrid have the disadvantage of playing the must-win Clásico away from home, but they must do so at the Camp Nou for the first time since the iconic venue reopened amid major ongoing renovation plans.

Hansi Flick’s men have turned their hallowed ground into a fortress over the last four months. Barcelona have strung together a 14-game winning streak at the Camp Nou across all competitions that dates all the way back to November.

No opponent of Barcelona’s in La Liga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey has been able to steal points from the defending Spanish champions at home, let alone defeat them. Yet that is exactly what Los Blancos must do if they want a chance of winning the La Liga title.

The 15-time European champions have been shaky away from the Bernabéu all season, but massive wins at Benfica, Celta Vigo and Manchester City over the last five weeks have instilled a newfound confidence in the team for matches in hostile territory—but at the minute, there is no tougher place to play in Spain than Camp Nou.

Barcelona Hoping to Replicate Spanish Super Cup Magic

Barcelona triumphed over Real Madrid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

With the home crowd on their side, Barcelona will love their odds of securing a result against Real Madrid come May 10. After all, the defending Spanish champions can likely afford a draw in the match, whereas Los Blancos need to win.

The hosts will also be brimming with confidence after defeating their arch rivals in the Spanish Super Cup final. Barcelona were hardly at their best on the night, squandering a lead twice, but they still managed to get the job done thanks to a clutch winner from Raphinha.

Yet the team in line to face the Catalans will look much different from the XI that started in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In the Spanish Super Cup final, Xabi Alonso was forced to start Aurélien Tchouaméni at center back and Raúl Asencio at right back. Kylian Mbappé was also only available for a short cameo off the bench due to a knee injury.

Now rejuvenated under Arbeloa and much healthier, Real Madrid will pose a much bigger test for Barcelona ... but recent history is still in favor of the current league leaders as they have won five of the last six Clásicos.

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