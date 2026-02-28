Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Having returned to the top of La Liga last weekend, Barcelona take on third-place Villarreal in a significant domestic tussle.

Hansi Flick’s champions relinquished their spot at the summit after losing back-to-back games, but Real Madrid’s slip-up at Osasuna opened the door for Barça to reclaim top spot. The struggling Levante proved to be the perfect foil for a potentially slumping outfit, as Flick’s side coasted to a 3–0 victory.

A tough test beckons, though, with Villarreal’s visit among the toughest left on their La Liga calendar.

The Yellow Submarine have won back-to-back games away from home against Barça, but Saturday’s hosts did claim a 2–0 victory in the reverse fixture before Christmas.

Villarreal, who endured a wretched Champions League campaign after a fifth-place finish in La Liga last season, are unlikely to work their way into the title race. They’re currently 10 points back from the leaders, so only a victory on Saturday would embolden their very slim hopes.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

Barça to Overcome Recent Yellow Submarine Troubles

With Real Madrid not in action until Monday night against a gritty Getafe outfit, Barcelona have the chance to open up a four-point gap at the top. Given Villarreal’s standing in the table, they’d have climbed a big hurdle in their quest to claim back-to-back La Liga titles should they walk away with a victory.

The visitors, though, have enjoyed themselves in Catalonia as of late, and head into Saturday’s game off the back of successive wins.

A tight encounter is expected, with Frenkie de Jong’s absence a big blow and Villarreal boasting the tools to get at an exploitable Barcelona defense.

Returned to winning ways: Barça seemed to be reeling when neighbours Girona stunned them late on two weeks ago, but a win last Sunday against Levante may have steadied the champions somewhat. It was a victory they desperately needed, with their confidence imbued by returning to La Liga’s summit.

Historical head-to-head record: Villarreal have won on three of their previous four visits to Barcelona, with the last two being chaotic, high-scoring affairs. However, Barça have otherwise been dominant against the Yellow Submarine, winning 22 of the past 29 La Liga duels. Flick's side also cruised to victory, with the help of a red card, in the reverse fixture.

Pedri's return: De Jong's injury hurts Barcelona, but the hosts also have their midfield lynchpin back. Pedri is the beating heart of this team, elevating the champions in every sense of the word.

Prediction: Barcelona 2–1 Villarreal

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal

Pedri’s comeback is timely because Barcelona have lost Frenkie de Jong to another hamstring injury. The Dutchman is set for a six-week period on the sidelines, so Flick will continue to count upon La Masia graduates Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal in the center of the pitch.

Bernal scored in last week’s victory over Levante, but Casadó could partner Pedri this weekend.

Flick will have to make a change at the heart of his defense, because Gerard Martín is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Club captain Ronald Araujo will surely come into Barça’s backline on Saturday afternoon.

Youngster Jofre Torrents and Andreas Christensen are out indefinitely, but Gavi recently returned to training and will see the field before the season’s up.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, E. García, Cancelo; Pedri, Casadó, Yamal, López, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Villarreal have a fair few injury concerns heading into Saturday’s game. Gerard Moreno was once their main man in attack, but the Spanish forward’s influence has waned under Marcelino. He’s also been set back by injuries over the past couple of years, and he’s a doubt for this one due to a muscle issue.

Ex-Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé has enjoyed a productive campaign and will likely start in his front two, with the Ivorian’s more advanced role opening the door for Tajon Buchanan to come into the team down the right.

Juan Foyth is out for the long haul with a knee injury. The visitors are also without Willy Kambwala, Logan Costa and Pau Cabanes.

Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Júnior; Mouriño, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Buchanan, Gueye, Comesaña, Moleiro; Pépé, Mikautadze.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Spotify Camp Nou

: Spotify Camp Nou Date : Saturday, Feb. 28

: Saturday, Feb. 28 Kick-off Time: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV Canada TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

