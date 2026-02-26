Barcelona XI vs. Villarreal: Midfield Changes Projected—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona returned to La Liga’s summit last weekend and can extend their advantage by besting third-placed Villarreal on Saturday.

Barça’s 3–0 win over Levante coupled with Real Madrid’s shock defeat at Osasuna saw Hansi Flick’s men restore their one-point cushion—the perfect response to Copa del Rey humiliation at Atlético Madrid and further La Liga disappointment against Girona.

La Blaugrana lost this fixture in the penultimate week last season, having already wrapped up the title, but they will expect a more palatable outcome at Camp Nou this weekend.

Barcelona Boosted By Pedri Comeback

Pedri returned to action last weekend. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Three points and a clean sheet were not the only things worth celebrating against Levante, Barcelona also welcoming chief playmaker Pedri back into the action. The Spaniard had spent a month recovering from injury but was able to make a cameo from the bench in last weekend’s victory.

Having come through the clash unscathed and with another week of training under his belt, Pedri appears certain to earn a recall to the starting lineup. Against a strong Villarreal outfit, Flick will lean on the midfielder’s magic. Cruelly, it’s come at the same time Frenkie de Jong has been ruled out for up to six weeks—a case of one in, one out in the center of the pitch.

Marcus Rashford also returned to the matchday squad against Levante, although he was an unused substitute, while the recent return of Gavi to training has further boosted morale in Catalonia. Having been missing since last August, he will be eased back into the action over the coming weeks and is unlikely to feature against Villarreal.

Andreas Christensen and youngster Jofre Torrents are the only patients in the treatment room at present, albeit Gerard Martín will miss Saturday’s game through suspension.

Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jofre Torrents. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1)

Is this how the Catalans will start? | FotMob

GK: Joan García—After a quiet outing against Levante punctuated by only a few saves, García will expect a busier afternoon against La Liga’s third-highest goalscorers.

RB: Jules Koundé—Alberto Moleiro, who has produced nine goals and four assists in La Liga this term, will look to cause Koundé issues. The Frenchman’s standards have dropped this season but he will fancy winning the duel.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The suspension of Martín paves the way for Cubarsí’s return in the heart of defense. The youngster’s comeback looked likely regardless.

CB: Eric García—One of Flick’s favorites will be eager to secure a third successive clean sheet, but Villarreal will pose a far greater offensive threat than Mallorca or Levante.

LB: João Cancelo—An excellent performance against Levante has earned Cancelo another opportunity at left back. Only a fourth start for the Portugal international since his Barça return.

DM: Marc Casadó—With Frenkie de Jong unexpectedly ruled out, the Dutchman’s place could go to

Casadó, whose most recent start came in the win against Mallorca on Feb. 7.

DM: Pedri—Barça have missed their silky maestro and while his minutes are likely to be managed in the coming matches, his return will be celebrated across Camp Nou this Saturday—well, except by those of a Villarreal persuasion.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Having scored in his second successive appearance against Villarreal earlier this season, the teenager will expect to make it three on the spin this weekend.

AM: Fermín López—An absolute rocket wrapped up the scoring against Levante and has possibly earned López promotion to the starting XI.

LW: Raphinha—The Brazilian joined Yamal on the scoresheet in the 2–0 victory over Villarreal just before Christmas and is still awaiting his first goal since returning from injury.

ST: Robert Lewandowski—At risk of his losing place to Ferran Torres, a tame performance against Levante means the Pole’s position is in jeopardy. He should, however, keep his place for now.

