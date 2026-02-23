Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen take a 2–0 lead into the second leg of their Champions League knockout playoff tie against Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side atoned their league phase defeat in Piraeus last week thanks to Patrik Schick’s second-half brace, and are in a commanding position to reach the last 16 for the second season running.

Olympiacos’ efficiency proved key in their previous meeting with the Bundesliga side, but they were unable to make the most of the moments they created in the final third last week. As a result, it looks like the Greek giants, who haven’t triumphed in a two-legged tie in this competition since the first round of the 1983–84 European Cup, will see their Champions League campaign end barring a dramatic turnaround.

José Luis Mendilibar’s men were at least successful in the Greek Super League at the weekend, beating Panetolikos 2–0. In contrast, Leverkusen suffered a damaging 1–0 defeat at Union Berlin.

What Time Does Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos Kick Off?

Location : Leverkusen, Germany

: Leverkusen, Germany Stadium : BayArena

: BayArena Date : Tuesday, Feb. 24

: Tuesday, Feb. 24 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. GMT

: 8 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. GMT Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG)

: Michael Oliver (ENG) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

Olympiacos : 2 wins

: 2 wins Bayer Leverkusen : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 0

Last meeting: Olympiacos 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen (Feb. 18, 2026)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Bayer Leverkusen (LWWDW) Olympiacos (WLDLW) Union Berlin 1–0 Bayer Leverkusen Olympiacos 2–0 Panetolikos Olympiacos 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen Olympiacos 0–2 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 4–0 St. Pauli Levadiakos 0–0 Olympiacos Borussia Mönchengladbach 1–1 Bayer Leverkusen Olympiacos 0–1 Panathinaikos Bayer Leverkusen 3–0 St. Pauli Asteras Tripolis 0–3 Olympiacos

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Loïc Badé is out with a thigh injury. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Leverkusen have a comfortable lead to protect, but they’re set to be without a couple of notable figures on Tuesday night.

Loïc Badé and Malik Tillman both picked up injuries in Saturday’s 1–0 defeat at Union Berlin, with the former a certainty to miss out. The French defender is poised for a month-long absence, while Tillman’s ankle issue has thrust his status into doubt.

If the USMNT star isn’t fit to feature, veteran Jonas Hofmann could work his way into Hjulmand’s frontline, joining last week’s match-winner, Schick, and Ernest Poku.

Goalkeeper Mark Flekken is also out for the hosts, as are attackers Nathan Tella and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos

Leverkusen have a couple of key absentees. | FotMo

Bayer Leverkusen predicted lineup vs. Olympiacos (3-4-2-1): Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Vázquez, García, Palacios, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Poku; Schick.

Olympiacos Team News

Rodinei missed Saturday’s domestic victory. | Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Olympiacos have fewer new injury concerns than their opponents, but Rodinei’s absence at the weekend means his status for Tuesday’s game is up in the air. Costinha is on stand-by and ready to start at the BayArena.

Diego Nascimento’s impressive showing against Panetolikos may convince Mendilibar to retain the creative midfielder in his starting XI, but the Portuguese has only played a limited role this season. His only start during the league phase came in the drubbing at Barcelona, and he was an unused substitute in the first leg.

Theofanis Bakoulas is the away side’s other notable absentee due to a long-term knee injury.

Olympiacos Predicted Lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos are out to stage an unlikely comeback. | FotMo

Olympiacos predicted lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Tzolakis; Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Hezze, García; Chiquinho, Nascimento, Martins; Taremi.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Olympiacos Score Prediction

Leverkusen were good value for their victory in Greece, but this tie isn’t completely dead yet.

Mendilibar is a wily coach who may have a trick or two up his sleeve on Tuesday night, with an Olympiacos opener bound to thrust a serene atmosphere into one of notable tension.

Hints of Leverkusen complacency could work in the visitors’ favor and make this a nervier night than projected, but we still expect the home team to advance into the last 16.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1–1 Olympiacos

