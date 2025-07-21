Bayern Munich Interested in Liverpool, Chelsea Target As Luis Diaz Alternative
Should Bayern Munich fail to acquire their top transfer target Luis Díaz, the German champions have reportedly named Lyon winger Malick Fofana as an alternative option.
It is no secret Bayern are in the market for an upgrade on the left wing. Kingsley Coman has scored just 14 goals in his last 72 appearances for the German outfit, and Leroy Sané joined Galatasaray on a free transfer this summer.
Díaz, who played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2024–25 Premier League triumph, has emerged as Bayern's priority. The club are already thought to have made a €67.5 million (£58.6 million, $78.8 million) offer for the Colombian, but it was turned down by the Reds.
The German giants are reportedly preparing a second bid for the 28-year-old, one that could be much closer to Liverpool’s expected asking price of €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million).
With uncertainty surrounding the deal, Bayern have begun adding more names to their transfer shortlist. According to Fabrizio Romano, Vincent Kompany’s side has its sights set on Fofana if they cannot acquire Díaz.
Fofana already garnered interest from Liverpool and Chelsea this summer after his impressive campaign for Lyon. At just 20 years old, the Belgian is one of the sport’s most exciting young wingers, bursting with potential.
Despite playing irregular minutes for most of the 2024–25 season, Fofana tallied 11 goals and five assists across all competitions. He particularly starred in the French outfit’s Europa League campaign in which he found the back of the net six times in 10 appearances.
The Bavarians have reportedly already made contact with Lyon to ask about deal conditions for the winger. Fofana is expected to be valued at €60 million (£51.5 million).
Bayern have also been linked with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as another potential alternative for Díaz. The Brazilian is at the heart of transfer speculation after new boss Xabi Alonso benched him in three of Los Blancos’ six FIFA Club World Cup matches.