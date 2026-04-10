Michael Olise was the standout performer in Bayern Munich’s 2–1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

The English-born France international tormented Álvaro Carreras on Bayern’s right wing, providing the assist for Harry Kane’s goal.

While Bundesliga and Premier League fans have been familiar with Olise’s talents for a while, Tuesday’s display at the Bernabéu introduced the winger to a new audience.

In the Spanish media, AS heralded the “Galáctico at a bargain price” referencing the relatively low fee of around $70 million Bayern paid Crystal Palace in 2024. MARCA, meanwhile, named him as Real Madrid’s “executioner” and both outlets hinted at Los Blancos’ interest in the player.

Madrid Consider Big Offer

Michael Olise has been linked with Real Madrid. | Alexandra BEIER/AFP/Getty Images

According to transfer reporter and Bayern insider Christian Falk, Madrid are “thinking of” making an offer in the region of a $193.3 million (€165 million) offer for Olise. However, he stressed that Bayern are under no obligation to sell the player who has no release clause in his contract.

Added to this, Olise—who has 11 goals and 18 assists in the Bundesliga this season—is under contract until 2029.

An offer like the one Falk suggests would break Real Madrid’s own transfer record by some margin, with their most expensive fee to date the $148 million paid for Jude Bellingham.

Bayern Have No Interest in Record Fee

Bayern forward line is purring this season | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Meanwhile, according to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern would not entertain any bid for their star winger—regardless of Madrid’s interest.

“Bayern have no intention to negotiate,” Romano said on his YouTube channel, regarding the increased speculation. “No interest in a record fee. Bayern are very calm regarding the Michael Olise situation.”

He added: “What’s going to happen in the next two, three, four, five years, we can’t predict today, but what we can say today is that Bayern are not in the position to imagine an exit of Michael Olise this summer.

“Also Uli Hoeness, the honorary president at Bayern, made clear that they were not even going to consider €127 million. So that says it all.”

Containing Olise in Munich

Álvaro Carreras (left) struggled against Michael Olise. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

While Olise may be on the minds of the transfer planners at Madrid, the more present issue at hand is stopping the winger when the two teams meet at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

Carreras endured a difficult shift at left back against the France international, with many pundits questioning his selection.

There have been calls for Álvaro Arbeloa to recall Fran García, who impressed in the round of 16 clash with Manchester City, while there are reports that the injury-hit Ferland Mendy could even be fit to take on his countryman in Munich.

Speaking after Tuesday’s match, Arbeloa backed Carreras, despite his torrid night.

“Álvaro Carreras is a fantastic player, one of the best fullbacks in the world,” he said. “I fully trust him, and he’ll learn from this. It’s not easy to face a talented, fast player like Olise.”

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