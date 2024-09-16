Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Dinamo Zagreb – Champions League
Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign begins when the Bundesliga giants face off against Dinamo Zagreb at the Allianz Arena.
Things have gone to plan so far in the Bundesliga under new head coach Vincent Kompany. The former Manchester City player and Burnley manager guided Bayern to three straight wins in the German first division after victories over Wolfsburg, SC Freiburg and Holstein Kiel.
Like many other coaches in the game, Kompany utilizes a 4–2–3–1 setup with Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry leading the attack. The six-time Champions League winners must start on the front foot to secure three points in a match it will be heavily favored to win.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Dinamo Zagreb (4–2–3–1)
GK: Manuel Neuer – The 38-year-old starts in between the sticks.
RB: Joshua Kimmich – With Sacha Boey and Josip Stanisic hurt, Kimmich slots into right-back.
CB: Dayot Upamecano – The France international is expected to lead the backline throughout the campaign after the departure of Matthijs de Ligt.
CB: Min-Jae Kim – The former Napoli defender is crucial to the team's success and must shake the rust off from end of last season to ensure Bayern qualify for the knockout stage.
LB: Raphaël Guerreiro – One of the most versatile players in the Bayern squad could start in his preferred position following two solid performances on the left side of the defense.
DM: João Palhinha – Bayern finally managed to get its hands on a new shiny defensive midfielder to allow the likes of Musiala, Olise and Gnabry to keep hold of possession in the final third.
DM: Aleksandr Pavlovic – Pavlovic partners Palhinha in the middle with Kimmich shifting to the defense.
RW: Michael Olise – The former Crystal Palace winger found the back of the net for the first time as a Bayern player in the win over Holstein Kiel.
AM: Jamal Musiala – Bayern's creative outlet gets the not once again in the final third, looking to set his teammates up with favorable scoring opportunities.
LW: Serge Gnabry – After a limited 2023–24 season, Gnabry's confidence has skyrocketed after a strong start to the new season under Kompany.
ST: Harry Kane – The England national team captain eyes another deep run in the competition in his hunt for silverware.