Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

An outstanding display in the first leg means a procession is in store for Bayern Munich when Atalanta visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Vincent Kompany’s side ran riot against La Dea last week, producing a statement 6–1 triumph in the absence of leading scorer Harry Kane. The wondrous Michael Olise came to the fore in Bergamo, scoring twice on what was a particularly chastening night for Atalanta’s 22-year-old full back Lorenzo Bernasconi.

Despite their heavy defeat, Raffaele Palladino’s players were treated to an immense reception from the Atalanta supporters postmatch. Many were keen to relish the occasion—and those traveling to Munich will do the same—given that it looks like La Dea will miss out on Champions League qualification for next season. They’re down in seventh in Serie A, but they did earn a 1–1 draw away at league leaders Inter Milan on Saturday.

As for Bayern, they followed up their first leg masterclass with a rather bizarre attempt to lose for just the second time in the Bundesliga this season. Two red cards left them with nine men, and they needed an excellent performance from Sven Ulreich between the posts to ensure they escaped Bayer Leverkusen with a 1–1 draw.

While Borussia Dortmund closed the gap at the top, few are projecting a dramatic title collapse from this brilliant Bayern team.

Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta Score Prediction

La Dea Save Face in Munich

There will be no miracle in Munich on Wednesday night. | Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto/Getty Images

No, stranger things have not happened. A five-goal first leg deficit has never been overturned in Champions League history, and Wednesday’s clash is bound to have an exhibition-like feel.

Bayern will be forced to rotate, while Atalanta have a few notable players back, so the return leg, despite it being played in Munich, should be much more competitive. Palladino was guilty of a tactical oversight last week, and reverting to a shape that has brought La Dea plenty of success since Gian Piero Gasperini took the reins should help the visitors contain their powerful hosts.

The Rekordmeister will be in the quarterfinals, and a blockbuster tie, most likely against 15-time European champions Real Madrid, beckons.

Atalanta’s record in Germany: La Dea are embarking on their first trip to the Allianz Arena, and they’ve generally enjoyed their visits to Germany over the years, winning three and drawing two of their seven games in the country. They’ve only lost to Borussia Dortmund on German soil.

La Dea are embarking on their first trip to the Allianz Arena, and they’ve generally enjoyed their visits to Germany over the years, winning three and drawing two of their seven games in the country. They’ve only lost to Borussia Dortmund on German soil. Team news: Bayern are without Atalanta’s chief tormentor, Michael Olise, for the second leg, and Kompany is likely to make plenty of changes after last week’s comfortable victory. They can be ruthless, but the visitors will be determined to save face. The return of Charles De Ketelaere is a particularly big boost, given that he leads the Atalanta squad with four Champions League goal contributions this term.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2–2 Atalanta

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta

Kompany will rotate handily from the first leg success. | FotMob

Kompany is set to make a healthy number of changes for the return leg, and there are doubts as to who’ll actually play in goal for the hosts on Wednesday night.

Manuel Neuer is still dealing with a calf injury, while Saturday’s hero, Ulreich, picked up a muscle injury that has ruled him out for the game. Jonas Urbig could be cleared from the concussion protocol in time for Atalanta’s visit, but if not, 16-year-old Leonard Prescott will be thrust into the limelight and make his first Bayern start.

Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise are suspended after picking up their third yellow cards in this season’s competition last week, but Kompany won’t mind the pair sitting out, given Bayern’s huge advantage.

Harry Kane may not be risked; Hiroki Itō and Jamal Musiala are injury doubts, while Alphonso Davies is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Atalanta (4-2-3-1): Prescott; Laimer, Tah, Kim, Stanišić; Goretzka, Pavlović; Karl, Gnabry, Díaz; Jackson.

Atalanta Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

The visitors at least have two important players back. | FotMob

Atalanta’s injury boosts have almost certainly arrived too late, with Éderson and Charles De Ketelaere back in action for La Dea at the weekend. Both featured off the bench at San Siro, and could find themselves in the starting lineup on Wednesday. De Ketelaere had been out for a little longer than a month after undergoing knee surgery.

Their respective comebacks has shrunk Atalanta’s injury list, with January signing Giacomo Raspadori the only doubt. USMNT international Yunus Musah is suspended.

Palladino will almost certainly revert to a 3-4-2-1 in Munich, having unsuccessfully adopted a 4-4-2 last week.

Atalanta predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolašinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Éderson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Scamacca.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta Kick-Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Benoît Bastien (FRA)

Benoît Bastien (FRA) VAR: Bastien Dechepy (FRA)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

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