Bayern Munich XI vs. PSG: Fearsome Front Four Unleashed—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Bayern Munich know a two-goal victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night will punch their ticket to this season’s Champions League final.

Die Roten were beaten 5–4 by the reigning European champions in the first leg of their semifinal, finishing on the wrong side of an utterly astonishing contest. The Allianz Arena will be the stage for Bayern’s shot at overturning the slim deficit.

Many are anticipating a repeat of the frenzy witnessed at the Parc des Princes and Vincent Kompany has a dilemma when it comes to fulfilling their expectations. Prioritize tightening things up in the defensive third, or unleash Bayern’s extraordinary attacking potential once again?

Bayern Suffer No New Injuries

Vincent Kompany has a very healthy squad to choose from. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern departed Paris with no injury setbacks and rotation during the weekend’s 3–3 draw with Heidenheim ensured Vincent Kompany’s roster is unchanged from the first leg—apart from phenom Lennart Karl, who could make his comeback from a muscle strain.

Raphaël Guerreiro and Serge Gnabry remain the only guaranteed first-team absentees, the latter sorely missed following 23 goal involvements this season. The Germany international will also miss the World Cup.

Kompany appears unlikely to make any alterations to the team that contested the first fixture, with Bayern set to go hell for leather once more.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro.

Lennart Karl, Serge Gnabry, Raphaël Guerreiro. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

Bayern could opt for the same XI as played in Paris. | FotMob

GK: Manuel Neuer—Five shots on target, five goals for PSG during the first leg. Neuer was left stranded by his side’s gung-ho approach, and could face a similar problem on Wednesday.

RB: Josip Stanišić—Few are able to deal with the genius of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stanišić spent much of the first leg dumbfounded by the Georgian. The defender will be fearing a repeat at the Allianz Arena.

CB: Dayot Upamecano—The slightest of glances off Upamecano’s head set Bayern on the comeback trail in Paris. Defensively, he must do more to deny PSG’s band of forwards.

CB: Jonathan Tah—A mightily impressive debut season with Bayern could end with a treble of trophies, but that dream can only be kept alive if Bayern sharpen up defensively on Wednesday.

LB: Alphonso Davies—Bayern are understandably cautious with Davies’s minutes considering his injury record, but Kompany needs the speedy left back to combat the flair of Désiré Doué.

CM: Joshua Kimmich—The classy playmaker will prove integral to feeding Bayern’s forwards. However, rather worryingly, he didn’t make a single defensive contribution in the first leg.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlović—The precocious youngster already looks at home in fixtures of such magnitude. Unflappable in Paris, he enjoyed more touches than any player, while also racking up an assist and nine defensive contributions.

RW: Michael Olise—Olise’s brilliance was on full show during the first leg as the winger’s stunning first-half strike leaving the home crowd aghast. Bayern know they have a difference-maker playing at his peak in the France international.

AM: Jamal Musiala—The quietest member of Bayern’s attacking quartet in France last week, Musiala still proved a consistent threat in his preferred pockets. He’s delivered seven goal contributions across his past 10 games, despite still operating beneath the even loftier standards set in previous seasons.

LW: Luis Díaz—Díaz’s strike in Paris was the pick of the bunch, an expertly-timed run and exquisite touched matched by a pinpoint finish. The Colombian has upped his level since journeying to Germany and has so often been the decisive man for Bayern.

ST: Harry Kane—54 goals across all competitions this season for Kane. An outrageous tally appears likely to be added to against PSG, especially considering he’s scored in his last six matches in the Champions League.

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