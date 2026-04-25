12 Superstars Facing Race Against Time to Be Fit for 2026 World Cup

There will be no shortage of talent taking to fields across North America for this summer’s World Cup, but there are still numerous superstars at risk of missing the tournament entirely.

Injuries are threatening to rob the tournament of some elite talent representing the leading nations, an array of high-profile names facing a race against time to feature at soccer’s most prestigious event.

Pretty much all of the favorites for the crown are sweating on the fitness of key performers ahead of the opening fixture on June 11, many of whom have already been ruled out for the remainder of the club campaign.

With that in mind, here are the stars at risk of missing the World Cup through injury.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the club season. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal will be among the leading contenders for the Player of the Tournament as he seeks to propel Spain to its second world title. Having already dazzled en route to glory at Euro 2024, expectations are through the roof for the fleet-footed winger.

However, a hamstring injury will impact his preparations for the tournament, Yamal already ruled out by Barcelona for the rest of the season. While the club have insisted he should feature at the World Cup, any setbacks would prove fatal to his chances of representing La Roja.

Estêvão

Estêvão has sustained a worrying hamstring injury. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Estêvão is another precocious winger with an uphill battle on his hands. Also succumbing to a hamstring injury, the Brazil international will sit out the rest of Chelsea’s campaign, and his ability to feature in the tournament is in doubt.

“He was crying at half time. I’m really devastated for him,” former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said immediately after Estêvão’s injury in a defeat to Manchester United, the teenager left fearing the worst ahead of a debut World Cup.

Arda Güler

Türkiye need Arda Güler. | GOKHAN TANER/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

Arda Güler has enjoyed a fine season under difficult circumstances at Real Madrid, but a hamstring injury has cut his campaign short. Los Blancos have little to play for during the rest of the season, but they must limp on without the Türkiye international.

Despite being ruled out for the remainder of the term, Güler is reportedly still set to feature at a first ever World Cup, the diminutive playmaker the brightest star in an up-and-coming Türkiye team.

Cristian Romero

The World Cup winner could miss out. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Cristian Romero’s opportunity to help Argentina defend its world title is under threat. The Tottenham Hotspur center back was in tears as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge of the club, leaving him in limbo ahead of this summer’s tournament.

There is no definitive return date for Romero at present, casting doubt over his World Cup involvement, but the defender will be hopeful of at least making Lionel Scaloni’s squad—even if his fitness limits his game time.

Éder Militão

Éder Militão can’t catch a break with injuries. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Éder Militão is one the game’s unluckiest stars when it comes to injuries, the center back regularly residing in the treatment room with various short and long-term ailments. The Brazilian is back on the sidelines after a recent hamstring injury.

Militão joins teammate Güler in being ruled out for the rest of the club season. Reports suggested he, too, was likely to recover in time for the World Cup, but recent claims suggest his injury is worse than first feared and his involvement this summer is in real jeopardy.

Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino has been missing for months. | IMAGO/Orange Pictures

Mikel Merino has been absent for some time. The Arsenal midfielder underwent surgery on a fractured foot back in January and has been out of action ever since, his versatility and quality missed by the Gunners.

Spain are unlikely to miss Merino for the World Cup, however, the 29-year-old expected to be included in Luis de la Fuente’s squad, even if he misses the rest of Arsenal’s campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski has still not made his long-awaited comeback. | Lukasz Germaniuk/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s been almost a year since Dejan Kulusevski last featured for Tottenham and his return isn’t imminent. It’s likely that Spurs’ relegation fight won’t involve the Swede, who still has ambitions of featuring at the World Cup.

“I haven’t played in a year. I know what the chances are,” Kulusevski admitted after Sweden qualified via the playoffs. “But if there is one person on the planet who can do this, I would bet on myself. And we are not just going there to participate. Sweden will aim to be one of the best.”

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t played this calendar year. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined since November with a nagging back injury, yet to make his return for the resurgent Manchester United. That naturally leaves his position in the Netherlands squad in doubt, although a recent return to the grass at Carrington has boosted hopes of making the World Cup.

De Ligt is currently going through an individual training program as he’s eased back into action, but no light has been shed on when exactly the towering Dutchman will make his much-anticipated comeback.

Reece James

Reece James has returned to the treatment table. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Fitness issues have plagued Reece James’s career and despite a better season fitness-wise, the right back is back on the treatment table. Another hamstring injury means he could miss out on a third straight major tournament with England.

The Chelsea skipper will hope to return in the near future and is yet to be ruled out for the rest of the club season. Given Thomas Tuchel’s appreciation of the defender, James should make the plane if remotely fit.

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been sidelined for months. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus was ever so close to making his injury return around the March international break, having been sidelined since the beginning of January. However, a fresh setback has ended his season.

Kudus’s involvement for Ghana at this summer’s tournament is under threat as a result, the forward potentially needing surgery to remedy his quad injury.

Josko Gvardiol

Joško Gvardiol is battling a long-term injury. | Nel Pavletic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Joško Gvardiol is another long-term absentee. Suffering a broken leg four days into the new year, it remains to be seen whether the Manchester City defender features down the stretch, with reports suggesting a possible return to training in May.

Gvardiol is expected to make Croatia’s World Cup squad despite his lack of fitness and momentum, the versatile center back crucial for the 2018 finalists.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Marc-André ter Stegen’s fitness woes persist. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

With Manuel Neuer having retired from international duty, Marc-André ter Stegen was finally marked as his successor for Germany. However, he could miss the chance to fill his compatriot’s gloves at the World Cup following a nasty hamstring injury suffered on debut at loan side Girona.

The Barcelona goalkeeper faces a battle to make the cut, with 35-year-old Oliver Baumann preparing to step in for Ter Stegen should he miss out. Injuries have not been kind to the 33-year-old in recent years.

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