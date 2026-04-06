Bayern Teammate Offers Big Harry Kane Hint Ahead of Real Madrid Showdown

Harry Kane has returned to Bayern Munich training on the eve of the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old striker, who has 48 goals in just 40 games across all competitions this season, picked up an ankle injury during the international break with England and sat out Bayern’s dramatic 3–2 win over Freiburg on Saturday.

There were obvious concerns that Kane would not be ready to face Madrid on Tuesday, but the German giants have now confirmed he was back in training and local reports suggest he’ll be fit enough to return at the Bernabéu.

“I think he’d play even in a wheelchair,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

“I suppose he’ll be able to play. He’ll crawl on to the pitch if he has to. I hope he’s fit for Tuesday. If I remember correctly, we’ve never won [at the Bernabéu], at least not since I’ve been here.”

Kane Not the Only Superstar for Real Madrid to Worry About

Bayern are among the favorites to win the Champions League. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Kane’s numbers speak for themselves. The Englishman is being backed to win this year’s Ballon d’Or—a cause that would undoubtedly be aided by victory in the Champions League—but is just the headline act in an incredibly dangerous Bayern front line.

Michael Olise heads into Tuesday’s game with 16 goals and 28 assists, while summer signing Luis Díaz brings 22 goals and 18 assists. Even Serge Gnabry, used as cover across the team, has hit double figures for both.

“Generally, Bayern is seen more as a team than for its individual stars,” Gnabry told AS before the game. “If we judge Kane solely on his numbers, Olise and Luis Díaz should also be considered superstars. But again, at Bayern, what matters is the team.

“If we give our best on the pitch, our attack is as dangerous as Real Madrid’s. Perhaps one of the best in the world right now. So we’re not going there with fear. We’re going there with a lot of confidence and we hope to prove it.”

Bayern Wary of Threat Posed by Real Madrid

Serge Gnabry knows it’s not all about Bayern’s attacking quality. | Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

While confident in Bayern’s chances of success, Gnabry did not shy away from praising the quality in the Madrid ranks.

“They have incredible, very talented players,” he noted. “Especially in attack, but also in defense, of course.

“Their attack with Vinicius [Junior] and [Kylian] Mbappé is certainly outstanding. Brahim Díaz has also been playing very well lately. We obviously have to be careful not to let them do their thing. We have to show them what we’re capable of. And, as a team, we have to manage everything they have collectively.

“But I also think a very important part will simply be playing our own game. We have our strengths. So we just have to keep showing them.”

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