‘Beautiful’—Matheus Cunha Reacts to Taking Marcus Rashford’s No.10 Shirt at Man Utd
Matheus Cunha has revealed it’s a dream come true to wear Manchester United’s fabled No.10 shirt after inheriting the jersey from Marcus Rashford.
Rashford is the most recent incumbent of the No.10 at Old Trafford, following in the footsteps of club legends such as Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Teddy Sheringham.
However, the Englishman is expected to leave Man Utd this summer having been told he’s surplus to requirements and reportedly asking to leave, and the Red Devils have confirmed that Cunha will take on the No.10 following his £62.5 million ($84.9 million) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers despite Rashford still being at the club.
“It’s something that you always dream about [wearing the No.10],” Cunha revealed when speaking to Man Utd’s media team. “I can mention many players that use this shirt. It’s so easy for me. Of course, I think the one that I always think about when I see this number in this shirt for me was Wayne Rooney. He was someone that I grew up to watch him play and I have [seen] many games now.
“Then I swapped shirts with Marcus [Rashford, after a match] also, I have his shirt in my home. But, of course, we know many players used this shirt—Van Nistelrooy, [Zlatan] Ibrahimović. It's the dream not only to use the shirt, but with all the history they have around the number, it’s something beautiful that I have the privilege to do it.
“With every single number, it will be a pleasure to use the shirt. But, yeah, with this one it’s something different. Then, of course, the responsibility is coming, and I hope I can do everything like goals, assists and help the team.”
The Brazilian will have the chance to wear the Man Utd shirt for the first time on July 19 when the Red Devils compete in their first pre-season friendly against Leeds United. The 26-year-old has already teamed up with his new clubmates in training ahead of the new campaign.