Jude Bellingham Delivers Three-Word Lamine Yamal Putdown After Clasico Win
Jude Bellingham took aim at Lamine Yamal with a cutting message on social media following Real Madrid’s Clásico victory.
Yamal made headlines in the buildup to the all-important clash, taunting Los Blancos both in the press and online. The teenager accused Real Madrid of “stealing and complaining” in regards to refereeing decisions in La Liga and also shared a provoking photo of his past celebrations at the Santiago Bernabéu on Instagram.
Real Madrid responded on the pitch, securing a 2–1 win over Barcelona on Sunday afternoon to go five points clear of their arch rivals atop the table. Tensions not only boiled over at the end of the match, but also long after the final whistle sounded in Madrid.
Bellingham, who became the youngest Real Madrid player to bag a goal and an assist in El Clásico in the 21st century, seemingly responded to Yamal with an Instagram post of his own, sharing:
“Talk is cheap.”
The 22-year-old added, “HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!” which is the club’s rallying cry, followed by “always” in Spanish. Bellingham also attached the Elvis Presley hit, “A Little Less Conversation” to the post.
His teammates Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois and Vinícius Júnior also seemingly took issue with Yamal’s antics, though they confronted the Spaniard on the pitch.
Bellingham: Real Madrid ‘Deserve’ the Clásico Victory
Despite the jibe on social media, Bellingham made sure to keep the focus on his team and the loyal fans at the Santiago Bernabéu in his postgame interview.
“It’s a very important victory for us. We’re very happy and it’s a good day. We all put in a huge effort. That’s why we deserve the three points,” Bellingham told Realmadrid TV.
“This victory is also for the fans. Last year we played badly in the big games and today this victory was for everyone: players, staff, fans.”
Los Blancos will hope to extend the momentum from their massive Clásico triumph into November, where they face Valencia at home before traveling to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Champions League.