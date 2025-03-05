Benfica 0-1 Barcelona: Champions League Player Ratings as Raphinha Rescues 10-Men Barcelona
Playing with 10-men for over an hour of the game, Barcelona showed character and defeated Benfica 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
It was a frenetic start to the contest with both teams trading punches early. Robert Lewandowski had a clear chance in the opening fifteen minutes, but both of his close range shots were saved by Anatoliy Turbin. The game completely changed in the 22nd minute, though, when Pau Cubarsí was sent off for a dangerous slide-tackle, denying Vangelis Pavlidis a clear scoring opportunity.
Hansi Flick was forced to change his approach and defend with a low block trying to exploit quick transitions. A stellar Wojciech Szczęsny frustrated Benfica, who couldn't find a way to take advantage of their extra man.
With tensions growing, in the 61st minute, Antonio Silva played an errant pass straight at Raphinha, who took a few touches and fired a bullet from distance into the bottom corner, scoring his ninth Champions League goal of the season and giving undermanned Barça the lead.
Barcelona held on to protect their advantage in one of the team's grittiest performances of the season. Thanks to a spectacular Szczęsny and a Ballon d'Or worthy showing from Raphinha, the Catalans will host the second leg next Tuesday in prime position to advance to the quarterfinals.
Player ratings from Barcelona's win below.
Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Benfica (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Wojciech Szczesny
8.9/10
RB: Jules Koundé
7.6/10
CB: Pau Cubarsí
5.4/10
CB: Íñigo Martínez
7.4/10
LB: Alejandro Balde
7.3/10
CM: Frenkie de Jong
7.2/10
CM: Pedri
8.1/10
RW: Lamine Yamal
6.9/10
AM: Dani Olmo
6.7/10
LW: Raphinha
8.1/10
ST: Robert Lewandowski
6.4/10
SUB: Ronald Araújo (28' for Olmo)
7/10
SUB: Ferran Torres (56' for Yamal)
6.4/10
SUB: Marc Casadó (79' for de Jong)
6.7/10
SUB: Gerard Martín (79' for Lewandowski)
6/10