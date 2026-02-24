Benjamin Sesko Is Forcing Michael Carrick Into a Tough Decision—The Numbers Prove It

The arrival of Michael Carrick in the Manchester United dugout has benefitted a number of players.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned from the cold to pull the strings in a way fans always knew he could, while Bruno Fernandes is impacting games from his best position on the pitch once again. At the top end of the team, it is Benjamin Šeško who has reaped the rewards of a change of tact.

Šeško bagged his third goal of the Carrick era on Monday to seal a 1–0 win over Everton and steer the Red Devils one step closer to a spot in next season’s Champions League.

The striker’s resurgence is an obvious positive, but one which has the potential to cause a real headache for Carrick further down the line.

The Stats Behind Benjamin Sesko’s Resurgence

Šeško has been among the goals under Michael Carrick. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

The sight of Šeško dropping to the bench for United’s first game under Carrick will have caused understandable alarm for the striker. Signed for up to £74 million ($99.9 million) during the summer, it was clear he was not joining to be a reserve option.

Former boss Ruben Amorim clearly understood the assignment with a clear attempt to keep faith in Šeško, handing him 11 starts but being rewarded with just two goals.

Carrick’s arrival has injected something different into this United side. On a tactical level, it has brought more opportunities for Bryan Mbeumo, whose agility and versatility appear to better align with Carrick’s vision for the team. Šeško has been forced to accept a role as a super sub.

It is obviously working for United. Five wins and a draw from six games is the sort of form which allows a manager to do pretty much whatever they want without facing questions. After all, why would fans or owners not be happy with what they are seeing?

Šeško Statistic Under Ruben Amorim Under Michael Carrick Appearances 17 5 Starts 11 0 Goals 2 3 Minutes Per Goal 524 32.66

The real conundrum for Carrick, however, is whether he can afford to persist with his current personnel preferences.

Šeško’s return in front of goal under the interim boss has been sensational. In just 98 minutes, he has netted three goals and has been directly responsible for two wins and a draw for United. That is the impact United wanted from Šeško, just not from the bench.

How long can Carrick continue to limit Šeško’s involvement to late-game opportunities? United certainly did not pay £74 million for a substitute and there may well be pressure from upstairs at Old Trafford to ramp up the striker’s minutes as a result of his recent form. After all, modern football has become increasingly businesslike and United will have wanted more from their expensive investment.

Helping make up Carrick’s mind at the minute is the impressive form of Mbeumo, whose return of three goals and two assists has been integral to United’s climb back up the standings. That impact in front of goal cannot be ignored, but equally, neither can Šeško’s results.

This is the challenge that comes with management at the highest level. Carrick has two big-money superstars battling for prominence and now needs to juggle the pair of Mbeumo and Šeško, all while navigating any pressures that come from the boardroom. How he manages this tricky test could have a huge impact on United’s search for a permanent manager.

Sesko Declines to Put Pressure on Carrick

Šeško publicly brushed off concerns. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

No player wants to be stuck on the bench, particularly not when they are overflowing with confidence. This is likely the best Šeško has felt since moving to Old Trafford in the summer and he will want to take full advantage of that with 90 minutes after 90 minutes.

If he is feeling those frustrations deep down, Šeško is not showing it.

“For me, it’s important whenever I come on to try and help the team, that is why I’m here,” Šeško said after the final whistle against Everton. “Whether that is five minutes or 90 minutes, it doesn’t really matter. It’s about showing I can deliver if I possibly can, and I’m really happy with that.

“I believe in myself, and so do the other players as well; they know what they are going to get when I arrive in the game. It’s up to me to deliver, of course.

“It was really important for us to win this game; it was really difficult. We were fighting, they were fighting, it was a really 50/50 battle, but we managed it until the end and secured the win.”

Those words will be music to Carrick’s ears. The dressing room appears united in search of a common goal and he is operating without any real pressure at this point. The interim boss will be at pains to keep it that way

