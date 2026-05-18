‘Best Full Back in History’—Vinicius Jr, Sergio Ramos & More Pay Tribute to Dani Carvajal

After 450 appearances and 27 trophies, Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid story comes to a close.

On Monday, the club officially announced the news that most were expecting for some time: the captain will leave at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

Carvajal, now 34, first joined Real Madrid as a ten-year-old back in 2002 and worked his way up from the academy to become one of the most successful players in Los Blancos’s rich history. Earlier this season, manager Álvaro Arbeloa said of Carvajal: “[He] might be the most important academy product in the history of the club.”

No one in soccer history has won more than the son of a policeman’s six Champions Leagues titles, while his exit means Madrid have no player left from the side that completed the three-peat back in 2018.

Club president Florentino Pérez led the tributes for Carvajal on Monday. He said via the club’s official website: “Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy. His image alongside our beloved and unforgettable Alfredo Di Stéfano laying the foundation stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. This is and always will be his home.”

The Bernabéu will pay tribute to one its icons on Saturday as Carvajal plays his final game for the club in Madrid’s last fixture of the 2025–26 season against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid Stars React to ‘Legend’ Carvajal

Real Madrid greats, past and present, reacted to the announcement.

Commenting under Carvajal’s Instagram post announcing his departure, Vinicius Jr wrote: “The best fullback ever!!!!!! Legend!!!!”

Jude Bellingham commented: “What a legend, it has been a pleasure!”

Luke Modrić added: “My machine and legend. Great friend.”

In his own Instagram post, Nacho Fernández wrote: “Carva, what a beautiful chapter I’ve been lucky enough to live through with you. Everything we’ve felt and been through together—the tough moments, but above all, the joy we’ve shared. Growing up alongside you and your family at the club of our lives has without a doubt been the best part of it all.

“Now it’s time for a new adventure for you, but I’m sure it’ll be incredible too. Congratulations, legend—a true example of total commitment.”

Carvajal’s ex-teammate and brother-in-law Joselu, wrote his own post, which read in part: “Today, it’s not just a player saying goodbye. Today, a story comes to an end—one that started as a childhood dream and became a legend.

“I’ve been lucky enough to experience this journey with you from the inside, to share dressing rooms, training sessions, victories, defeats, and moments that will stay with us forever. But above all, I’ve had the privilege of sharing it with someone from my own family, and that makes it even more special.

“Thank you for every moment. Thank you for representing this badge like very few ever have. And above all, thank you for letting me live this story alongside you.”

As part of a heartfelt tribute, Federico Valverde wrote: “This isn't goodbye because you will be part of Real Madrid's greatest history. Because my children, and the children of future Madrid fans, will know who Dani Carvajal was.”

Meanwhile, Marcelo posted: “My little brother, CONGRATULATIONS AND THANK YOU.

“I had the pleasure of watching you grow up in Real Madrid’s youth academy and the privilege of sharing so many years, so many victories, and so many titles by your side on the field.

“23 seasons defending this crest: 10 years in the youth academy and 13 in the first team, always giving your all in every match and winning 6 Champions League titles. But beyond all the titles, the memory of an exemplary teammate and a great person will always remain.”

Sergio Ramos called his former teammate a “true reflection of Madridismo”.

He wrote: “Dear Carva, from the very first brick laid at Valdebebas as a kid to the very last drop of sweat in every match—along with an incredible list of honors that includes no less than six Champions Leagues—you’ve been a true reflection of what Madridismo is and what it means to be a Real Madrid player.

“It was a pleasure to share so many successes, battles, challenges, and unforgettable moments by your side. It’ll be strange not seeing you flying up and down the right wing at the Bernabéu anymore, but those runs will live on forever in people’s memories.

“Now it’s time for a new chapter, and from the bottom of my heart, I wish you and your family nothing but the very best, my friend.

“Congratulations on leaving behind such an incredible legacy.”

Tribute Planned for Carvajal’s Final Appearance

Dani Carvajal will make his final Real Madrid appearance this weekend. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Carvajal, who can count one trophy for every 17 games played at Real Madrid, is set to make his 451st and final appearance for the club on Saturday, May 23 against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid have nothing left to play for after a bitterly disappointing, trophyless season. However, there will still be a sense of occasion on the final day of the 2025–26 campaign as the club announced plans to honor their legendary captain.

“Real Madrid wishes Dani Carvajal and his family all the best in this new stage of his life,” the club statement read. “The Santiago Bernabéu stadium will pay tribute to him this Saturday on the occasion of the last league match that our team will play.”

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